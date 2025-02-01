Swiss-Ski has announced which Swiss skiers will be competing for medals at the World Championships in Saalbach.
Swiss-Ski has made the selections within the women's and men's teams for the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach (AUT). The following athletes have been selected for the title fights from February 4 to 16, 2025:
Women
Blanc Malorie
Christen Eliane
Darbellay Delphine
Gisin Michelle
Gut-Behrami Lara
Holdener Wendy
Höpli Aline
Meillard Mélanie
Ming-Nufer Priska
Rast Camille
Suter Corinne
Men
Aerni Luca
Kohler Marco
Meillard Loïc
Monney Alexis
Murisier Justin
Nef Tanguy
Odermatt Marco
Rochat Marc
Rogentin Stefan
Rösti Lars
Tumler Thomas
Von Allmen Franjo
Yule Daniel
The best-known absentees - apart from injured stars such as Jasmine Flury and Gino Caviezel - are Joana Hählen, Delia Durrer, Ramon Zenhäusern and Arnaud Boisset.
The coaches in charge will decide on site which athletes will take part in the individual World Championship races. The line-up will be communicated by Swiss-Ski before the competition.