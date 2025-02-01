Marco Odermatt leads the Swiss team at the World Ski Championships. KEYSTONE

Swiss-Ski has announced which Swiss skiers will be competing for medals at the World Championships in Saalbach.

Sandro Zappella

Swiss-Ski has made the selections within the women's and men's teams for the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach (AUT). The following athletes have been selected for the title fights from February 4 to 16, 2025:

Women

Blanc Malorie

Christen Eliane

Darbellay Delphine

Gisin Michelle

Gut-Behrami Lara

Holdener Wendy

Höpli Aline

Meillard Mélanie

Ming-Nufer Priska

Rast Camille

Suter Corinne

Men

Aerni Luca

Kohler Marco

Meillard Loïc

Monney Alexis

Murisier Justin

Nef Tanguy

Odermatt Marco

Rochat Marc

Rogentin Stefan

Rösti Lars

Tumler Thomas

Von Allmen Franjo

Yule Daniel

The best-known absentees - apart from injured stars such as Jasmine Flury and Gino Caviezel - are Joana Hählen, Delia Durrer, Ramon Zenhäusern and Arnaud Boisset.

The coaches in charge will decide on site which athletes will take part in the individual World Championship races. The line-up will be communicated by Swiss-Ski before the competition.

