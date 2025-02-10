  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Power duo Gut-Behrami/Holdener These are the Swiss trump cards for the women's combined team event

Luca Betschart

10.2.2025

Will Lara Gut-Behrami win a World Championship medal at her third attempt?
Will Lara Gut-Behrami win a World Championship medal at her third attempt?
Picture: Keystone

On Tuesday, the team combined is on the program at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach. The day before the race, Swiss-Ski will announce which four teams will be chasing medals for Switzerland.

10.02.2025, 09:33

10.02.2025, 10:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Monday is a rest day at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach before the women's team combined continues on Tuesday. This consists of a downhill and a slalom.
  • Swiss-Ski will announce the final line-up the day before the race. The teams: Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener, Corinne Suter and Camille Rast, Malorie Blanc and Mélanie Meillard and Priska Ming-Nufer and Eliane Christen.
Show more

The first week of the World Ski Championships is history. The Swiss results are mixed. While the men took half of the medals in the super-G and downhill speed disciplines and won two world champions in Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen, the speed women came away empty-handed.

Hair off at Odermatt. Hairstyle madness with Franjo von Allmen and co. at the award ceremony in Saalbach

Hair off at OdermattHairstyle madness with Franjo von Allmen and co. at the award ceremony in Saalbach

The quartet that represented Switzerland in the downhill on Saturday will have their next chance on Tuesday. Lara Gut-Behrami, Corinne Suter, Malorie Blanc and Priska Ming-Nufer will be called up by Swiss-Ski for the women's combined team.

Gut-Behrami will form a team with Wendy Holdener, Corinne Suter will compete together with Camille Rast, Malorie Blanc and Mélanie Meillard will start together and Priska Ming-Nufer will go on the hunt for medals together with Eliane Christen.

In the new format, national teams of two - a maximum of four per country - compete against each other. The times from one downhill and one slalom are added together. The race starts with a downhill run. In the slalom, the fastest 30 start in reverse order, as in the World Cup. On Wednesday, it's the men's turn.

Videos from the department

More World Ski Championships

World Ski Championships. Mikaela Shiffrin now at the start of the team combined after all

World Ski ChampionshipsMikaela Shiffrin now at the start of the team combined after all

After a scandal last April. Zermatt allows training again and plans World Cup return for 2028

After a scandal last AprilZermatt allows training again and plans World Cup return for 2028

Reactions to the hairstyles of the ski stars.

Reactions to the hairstyles of the ski stars"The better the look, the worse it gets"

Gold hero Franjo von Allmen.

Gold hero Franjo von Allmen"I had a queasy feeling when the bib numbers were drawn"

His skiing career was on the line. How von Allmen had to raise money after his father's death

His skiing career was on the lineHow von Allmen had to raise money after his father's death