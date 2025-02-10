On Tuesday, the team combined is on the program at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach. The day before the race, Swiss-Ski will announce which four teams will be chasing medals for Switzerland.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Monday is a rest day at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach before the women's team combined continues on Tuesday. This consists of a downhill and a slalom.
- Swiss-Ski will announce the final line-up the day before the race. The teams: Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener, Corinne Suter and Camille Rast, Malorie Blanc and Mélanie Meillard and Priska Ming-Nufer and Eliane Christen.
The first week of the World Ski Championships is history. The Swiss results are mixed. While the men took half of the medals in the super-G and downhill speed disciplines and won two world champions in Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen, the speed women came away empty-handed.
The quartet that represented Switzerland in the downhill on Saturday will have their next chance on Tuesday. Lara Gut-Behrami, Corinne Suter, Malorie Blanc and Priska Ming-Nufer will be called up by Swiss-Ski for the women's combined team.
Gut-Behrami will form a team with Wendy Holdener, Corinne Suter will compete together with Camille Rast, Malorie Blanc and Mélanie Meillard will start together and Priska Ming-Nufer will go on the hunt for medals together with Eliane Christen.
In the new format, national teams of two - a maximum of four per country - compete against each other. The times from one downhill and one slalom are added together. The race starts with a downhill run. In the slalom, the fastest 30 start in reverse order, as in the World Cup. On Wednesday, it's the men's turn.