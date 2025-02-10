Will Lara Gut-Behrami win a World Championship medal at her third attempt? Picture: Keystone

On Tuesday, the team combined is on the program at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach. The day before the race, Swiss-Ski will announce which four teams will be chasing medals for Switzerland.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Monday is a rest day at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach before the women's team combined continues on Tuesday. This consists of a downhill and a slalom.

Swiss-Ski will announce the final line-up the day before the race. The teams: Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener, Corinne Suter and Camille Rast, Malorie Blanc and Mélanie Meillard and Priska Ming-Nufer and Eliane Christen. Show more

The first week of the World Ski Championships is history. The Swiss results are mixed. While the men took half of the medals in the super-G and downhill speed disciplines and won two world champions in Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen, the speed women came away empty-handed.

The quartet that represented Switzerland in the downhill on Saturday will have their next chance on Tuesday. Lara Gut-Behrami, Corinne Suter, Malorie Blanc and Priska Ming-Nufer will be called up by Swiss-Ski for the women's combined team.

Gut-Behrami will form a team with Wendy Holdener, Corinne Suter will compete together with Camille Rast, Malorie Blanc and Mélanie Meillard will start together and Priska Ming-Nufer will go on the hunt for medals together with Eliane Christen.

In the new format, national teams of two - a maximum of four per country - compete against each other. The times from one downhill and one slalom are added together. The race starts with a downhill run. In the slalom, the fastest 30 start in reverse order, as in the World Cup. On Wednesday, it's the men's turn.

