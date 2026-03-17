High-flyer Marco Odermatt could win four globes in one winter for the third time in a row. KEYSTONE

The last decisions of the Alpine skiing season will be made at the World Cup final in Kvitfjell. For Marco Odermatt, a special mark is at stake: the man from Nidwalden could win four crystal globes in one winter for the third time in a row.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the World Cup final in Kvitfjell, there is one last race in each discipline, for which only the best 25 racers have qualified.

Marco Odermatt has already won the globes in the downhill, super-G and overall World Cup and can take another one with a podium finish in the giant slalom.

In several rankings, the crystal globes will only be decided in the last race of the final. Show more

The World Cup finals for alpine skiers are coming up in Kvitfjell, Norway. One race will be held in each of the men's and women's disciplines. Only the 25 best skiers in each discipline have qualified for the final. There is no moving up for injured athletes.

In some disciplines, the small crystal globes for the best racers have already been awarded, in others the decision will only be made in the last race.

March 21: Downhill men

The crystal ball standings

Marco Odermatt has already secured the downhill crystal globe. 235 points behind him is another Swiss, Franjo von Allmen.

Qualified for the World Cup final Marco Odermatt (1st in the discipline standings)

Franjo von Allmen (2nd)

Alexis Monney (9th)

Stefan Rogentin (10th)

Niels Hintermann (14th) -> will not start because he has ended his career with immediate effect.

Justin Murisier (17th)

Alessio Miggiano (18th) Show more

The Swiss have qualified for the World Cup final

Marco Odermatt (1st in the discipline standings)

Franjo von Allmen (2nd)

Alexis Monney (9th)

Stefan Rogentin (10th)

Niels Hintermann (14th) -> will not start because he has ended his career with immediate effect.

Justin Murisier (17th)

Alessio Miggiano (18th)

March 21: Women's downhill

The women's downhill classification is still completely open with one race to go. Laura Pirovano has taken the lead with two wins in a row recently. Lurking just 28 points behind is all-rounder Emma Aicher. The injured Lindsey Vonn is only in third place. Kira Weidle-Winkelmann and Cornelia Hütter also still have a theoretical chance of winning the globe.

The bullet standings

Qualified for the World Cup final Corinne Suter (11th)

Malorie Blanc (22nd)

Janine Schmitt (24th)

Jasmine Flury (25th) Show more

The Swiss women have qualified for the World Cup final

Qualified for the World Cup final Corinne Suter (11th)

Malorie Blanc (22nd)

Janine Schmitt (24th)

Jasmine Flury (25th) Show more

March 22: Super-G Men

The bullet standings

After the two canceled super-Gs in Courchevel, it was already clear that Marco Odermatt would also win this discipline globe. Behind him is an Austrian trio.

The Swiss have qualified for the World Cup final Marco Odermatt (1st)

Franjo von Allmen (6th)

Stefan Rogentin (7th)

Alexis Monney (12th) Show more

March 22: Women's Super-G

The bullet standings

The battle for the super-G globe is between Sofia Goggia and Alice Robinson. The Italian wants her first discipline victory in the super-G, for which a sixth place is enough.

The Swiss women have qualified for the World Cup final Malorie Blanc (8th)

Corinne Suter (14th) Show more

March 24: Giant slalom men

The bullet standings

In the giant slalom, Marco Odermatt could secure his fourth globe in the same winter for the third time in a row. But the man from Nidwalden will have to deliver again in the last race of the season: If he finishes on the podium, the giant slalom globe will be his for the fifth time in a row. His closest rival is Olympic champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Theoretically, Loïc Meillard could also still win the discipline.

The Swiss have qualified for the World Cup final Marco Odermatt (1st)

Loïc Meillard (3rd)

Luca Aerni (11th)

Thomas Tumler (17th) Show more

March 24: Women's giant slalom

The bullet standings

Julia Scheib has secured the giant slalom globe with her victory in Are. Camille Rast is in 2nd place behind her.

The Swiss women have qualified for the World Cup final Camille Rast (2nd)

Vanessa Kasper (22nd)

Wendy Holdener (24th) Show more

March 25: Men's slalom

The bullet standings

In the men's slalom, Atle Lie McGrath is ahead of his childhood friend Braathen. The two are likely to fight it out between themselves, Clément Noël and Henrik Kristoffersen only have outsider chances.

The Swiss have qualified for the World Cup final Loïc Meillard (7th)

Tanguy Nef (10th)

Daniel Yule (20th) Show more

March 25: Women's slalom

The bullet standings

Mikaela Shiffrin takes the slalom globe once again. She is followed by two Swiss women, Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener.

The Swiss women have qualified for the World Cup final Camille Rast (2nd)

Wendy Holdener (3rd)

Eliane Christen (17th)

Melanie Meillard (19th) Show more

Overall World Cup Men

Marco Odermatt wins the overall World Cup for the fifth time in a row with a huge lead. Before the season finale, he is 632 points ahead of Braathen in 2nd place.

Women's overall World Cup

The overall World Cup could still be a tight affair. Although Mikaela Shiffrin is 140 points ahead, her rival Emma Aicher is an all-rounder and competes in all four disciplines. The German could therefore close the gap again and it is therefore quite possible that the decision will not be made until the very last race - the slalom.

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