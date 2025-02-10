The latest FIS achievement celebrates its premiere this week in Saalbach. For the first time, the team combination will be part of the program at an elite World Championships. The women will kick things off - and the line-ups promise to be very exciting.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- On Tuesday, a premiere is on the program at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach: For the first time, a team combination - consisting of a downhill and a slalom run - will take place.
- The women will kick things off on Tuesday. The nominations of the top nations promise top-class duels and plenty of excitement.
- Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener will be competing together for Switzerland, the USA will be relying on downhill world champion Breezy Johnson and Mikaela Shiffrin and Austria will be going for the medals with Mirjam Puchner and Katharina Liensberger.
The looming end of the traditional combined, consisting of downhill or super-G and previously two slalom runs, then a run in the pole forest, which had been delayed several times recently, had called for innovations in the competition calendar of major events.
The search for alternatives proved difficult. The parallel races considered to be the best alternative did not live up to the expectations of the decision-making bodies of the International Ski Federation FIS. Hardly any of the competitions took place under fair conditions and hardly any of them did not attract critical votes. The constant changes to the regulations had the opposite effect to that hoped for. There were fewer and fewer supporters of the format. What remained was the team competition - and even that is still controversial in many circles.
The premiere at the World Championships
They hope that the FIS will give the team combination a broader support base, which is certainly within the realms of possibility. The format certainly has more potential, especially as it can be expected that the top skiers in particular will be far more interested in taking part than in parallel races.
There are no indications before the premiere. There has never been a team combination in the World Cup before. The only tests have been held in the last two winters at the Junior World Championships. The procedure is simple. Two skiers team up, one of whom competes in the downhill and the other in the slalom. The ranking is based on the total time of the two runs.
Top-class start list
The starting list for the women's combined team event is impressive - also from a Swiss perspective. Swiss-Ski is making full use of the permitted contingent of four duos for the women's competition. Surprisingly, Lara Gut-Behrami will also be at the start. The Ticino native announced last week that she would "rather not" take part. She will form a team with Wendy Holdener. Corinne Suter/Camille Rast, Malorie Blanc/Mélanie Meillard and Priska Ming-Nufer/Eliane Christen will also represent the Swiss colors.
The nominations of the top nations
Switzerland:
Lara Gut-Behrami/Wendy Holdener
Corinne Suter/Camille Rast
Malorie Blanc/Mélanie Meillard
Priska Ming-Nufer/Eliane Christen
Austria:
Mirjam Puchner/ Katharina Liensberger
Conny Hütter/Katharina Huber
Stephanie Venier/Katharina Truppe
Christina Ager/Katharina Gallhuber
USA:
Breezy Johnson/Mikaela Shiffrin
Lauren Macuga/Paula Moltzan
Jacqueline Wiles/Katie Hansien
Lindsey Vonn/AJ Hurt
Norway:
Kajsa Lie/Mina Holtmann
Italy:
Laura Pirovano/Giorgia Collomb
Elena Curtoni/Martina Peterlini
Nicol Delago/Marta Rossetti
Germany:
Emma Aicher/Lena Dürr
Kira Widle-Winkelmann/Jessica Hilzinger
France:
Laura Gauché/Marie Lamure
Romane Miradoli/Marion Chevrier
Karen Clément/Clarisse Brèche
Slovenia:
Ilka Stuhec/Andreja Slokar