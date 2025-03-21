Will Lara Gut-Behrami win the Super-G globe again this winter? IMAGO/Daniel Scharinger

The Ski World Cup final in Sun Valley is coming up. This means that there will be one more race in each discipline. Many of the bullet decisions are still open, so high tension is guaranteed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Alpine Skiing World Cup finals will take place from March 22 to 27 in Sun Valley, USA.

The battle for six globes is still open, and the Swiss are right in the middle of many of them.

Marco Odermatt has already secured the overall World Cup and the small crystal globe for the Super-G classification. Show more

The ski season in the World Cup is slowly but surely drawing to a close. In the US state of Idaho, more precisely in Sun Valley, the best athletes of the ski winter will compete for the last time. In all four disciplines, one last race is still to be held for both men and women. Only the 25 best skiers in each discipline have qualified for the World Cup finals.

The program in Sun Valley Thursday, 20.03.2025

18:00 1st training men

19:30 1st training women

Friday, 21.03.2025

18:00 2nd training men

19:30 2nd training women

Saturday, 22.03.2025

18:00 Departure men

19:30 Departure women

Sunday, 23.03.2025

18:00 Super-G women

19:30 Super-G men

Tuesday, 25.03.2025

16:30 and 19:00 Giant slalom women

Wednesday, 26.03.2025

16:30 and 19:00 Giant slalom men

Thursday, 27.03.2025

16:00 and 19:00 Slalom Women

17:00 and 20:00 Slalom Men Show more

Six of the ten globe decisions (overall World Cup and four discipline rankings for men and women) are still open. blue Sport has the overview.

These decisions are still open

Downhill men

605 points Marco Odermatt

522 points Franjo von Allmen

With a lead of 83 points, Marco Odermatt can hardly be denied the discipline victory in the downhill. However, we can turn our attention to the 7 points between Alexis Monney and Miha Hrobat. If Monney defends this lead, Switzerland will actually take first to third place in the supreme discipline. It would be the absolute crowning glory of a fantastic downhill season for the Swiss men. In 7th and 8th place are two more Swiss-Ski racers, Justin Murisier and Stefan Rogentin.

Slalom men

612 points Henrik Kristoffersen

565 points Loïc Meillard

526 points Clément Noël

With his victory in Hafjell, Loïc Meillard has the Swiss men still dreaming of winning the fifth crystal globe. The man from Neuchâtel is still 57 points behind Henrik Kristoffersen. A fifth place (45 points) would therefore be enough for the Norwegian to win the Slalom World Cup. Should Kristoffersen retire, a third place would be enough for Meillard to catch him. In this scenario, Clément Noël could also secure the discipline ranking with a victory in Sun Valley.

Downhill women

384 points Federica Brignone

368 points Cornelia Hütter

350 points Sofia Goggia

This decision is made without Swiss participation. Brignone leads ahead of Hütter. But the Austrian has it in her own hands to take the small globe with a victory. Sofia Goggia, on the other hand, needs a slip-up from team-mate Brignone.

Super G women

570 points Federica Brignone

565 points Lara Gut Behrami

Gut-Behrami held the lead in the Super-G World Cup for a long time, but at the two home races in La Thuile, Brignone overtook Gut-Behrami (twice in 4th place) thanks to a victory and a third place. The Italian now has a five-point lead, which means that Gut-Behrami will have to finish ahead of Brignone in the season finale to take the trophy.

Giant slalom women

520 points Alice Robinson

500 points Federica Brignone

Brignone has won five out of eight giant slaloms this winter - but she is still only in second place in the discipline rankings, having been eliminated in the other three giant slaloms. Alice Robinson is in the lead. The New Zealander only failed to finish once and finished all other races in the top 3. The final race at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley will now be a showdown.

Slalom women

515 points Zrinka Ljutic

474 points Camille Rast

464 points Katharina Liensberger

419 points Wendy Holdener

Camille Rast is still fighting for the small crystal globe in the slalom. The skier from Valais is 41 points behind Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic in second place, with Katharina Liensberger just 10 points behind her. In purely mathematical terms, Wendy Holdener could still win the globe in the last remaining slalom, 96 points behind. However, Ljutic holds all the aces. A third place is enough for the 21-year-old to win a crystal globe for the first time.

These decisions have already been made

Men's overall World Cup

Just like last season, Marco Odermatt has already secured the overall standings this winter with a huge lead. Loic Meillard could still defend his second place from last year, he is currently 75 points behind Henrik Kristoffersen.

Marco Odermatt

Super-G men

Marco Odermatt

There is no discussion in the men's super-G. Odermatt has a 210-point lead over Vincent Kriechmayr ahead of the final race. Stefan Rogentin could still take second place, but could also drop out of the top 3. Because behind Odermatt it's a close race.

Giant slalom men

Marco Odermatt

Not quite as commanding as last year, but Odi still wins the giant slalom World Cup in winter 2024/25. He already has a lead of over 100 points before the last race. Loic Meillard could still make it into the top 3 thanks to his victory in Hafjell.

Women's overall World Cup

Federica Brignone

In theory, Lara Gut-Behrami could still win the overall World Cup. To do so, however, she would have to win all four remaining races, including the slalom. The skier from Ticino will not be racing the slalom, however, and the trophy will go to Brignone in Italy.

