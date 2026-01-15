Season newcomer Alessio Miggiano could make it to the Olympics - but has a lot of competition. KEYSTONE

Which Swiss skiers will be allowed to take part in the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, which start at the beginning of February? Many have already met the selection criteria, others still have to worry about their place.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 2026 Olympic Games get underway in Milan/Cortina in three weeks' time.

For the Swiss ski aces, it's all about qualifying for the major event in the first place.

Some have long since fulfilled the selection criteria, but others still have to worry about their participation in the final races before the Olympics. Show more

The Olympic Games in Milan/Cortina begin on February 6. The highlight for Swiss skiers too. In order to take part in the Olympics, however, the ski stars must first qualify. Swiss-Ski and Swiss Olympic have clear guidelines for this. The selection concept stipulates that either a top 7 rank or two ranks in the top 15 (in the same discipline) are required to fulfill the criteria for Olympic participation.

But what is the current situation at Swiss-Ski? Who has qualified and who still has to tremble? blue Sport takes stock three weeks before the Winter Games.

Downhill women

Malorie Blanc ✅

Blanc finished 13th in both St. Moritz and Zauchensee and has therefore already achieved the requirement.

Malorie Blanc has been the most consistent speed skier in Switzerland so far this winter. KEYSTONE

Janine Schmitt ✅

With her exploit and 5th place in Zauchensee, Schmitt has fulfilled the Olympic criteria.

Jasmine Flury ❓

With 11th place in St. Moritz, Flury has so far fulfilled half of the Olympic selection.

Corinne Suter 🩼

The defending champion only made her comeback in Zauchensee. She could benefit from the medical clause and be called up even if the selection criteria are not met.

Delia Durrer, Jasmina Suter, Priska Ming-Nufer and Joana Hählen ❌

None of them have a top 15 result yet.

Remaining races: 📅

January 17: Downhill in Tarvisio 🇮🇹

The downhill in Crans-Montana on January 30 is only after the official selection date on January 26, so the race in Tarvisio is the last chance to fulfill the selection criteria.

Downhill men

There will be a scramble in Switzerland for the only four starting places in the downhill. Five racers have already fulfilled the criteria, and two more have made half the selection so far. In an SRF interview before the races in Wengen, head coach Tom Stauffer said: "The focus is on medal potential."

Marco Odermatt ✅

With 1st, 1st and 2nd place, the big favorite for the Olympic title.

Franjo von Allmen ✅

With 4th, 2nd and 1st place, he is also one of the hot favourites for the Olympic downhill title.

Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen are seeded as Swiss downhill racers for the Olympics. KEYSTONE

Alessio Miggiano ✅

Fulfilled the criteria with a sensational 5th place in Val Gardena/Gröden.

Niels Hintermann ✅

Fulfilled the criteria with 7th place in Val Gardena/Gröden.

Alexis Monney ✅

Fulfilled the criteria with two ninth places.

Stefan Rogentin ❓

Half the battle with 8th place in Beaver Creek.

Marco Kohler ❓

With 11th place in Val Gardena/Gröden also fulfilled half the selection so far.

Justin Murisier ❌

No top 15 result so far.

Remaining races: 📅

January 17: Downhill, Wengen🇨🇭

January 24: Downhill, Kitzbühel 🇦🇹

The downhill in Crans-Montana on February 1 is only after the official selection date on January 26.

Super-G women

Malorie Blanc ✅

Fulfilled the requirements thanks to 6th place in St. Moritz.

Corinne Suter 🩼

Because the super-G in Zauchensee was canceled, the returnee does not yet have a result in this discipline. As in the downhill, she could still be nominated due to the medical clause.

Jasmina Suter ❓

Achieved half selection with 12th place in St. Moritz.

Joana Hählen, Delia Durrer, Jasmine Flury and Janine Schmitt ❌

None of them have a top 15 result yet.

Remaining races: 📅

January 18: Super G, Tarvisio 🇮🇹

The Super-G in Crans-Montana on January 31 is only after the official selection date on January 26.

Super-G men

In the Super-G, too, the four Swiss-Ski quota places are not enough to accommodate all the racers who have fulfilled the selection criteria. It is quite possible that Meillard will forgo the super-G and concentrate on the technical disciplines.

Marco Odermatt ✅

Here too, Marco Odermatt is the discipline leader in the World Cup.

Stefan Rogentin ✅

Consistency personified in the super-G. 1x seventh, 3x eighth and thus easily fulfilled the requirements.

Alexis Monney ✅

Fulfilled the selection criteria with second place in Livigno.

Alexis Monney finished 2nd in the super-G in Livigno. sda

Franjo von Allmen ✅

Fulfilled the selection criteria with 3rd place in Livigno.

Loïc Meillard ✅

Fulfilled the selection criteria with 7th place in Livigno.

Marco Kohler ❓

Fulfilled half of the selection criteria with 11th place in Livigno.

Justin Murisier ❌

No top 15 result so far.

Remaining races: 📅

January 16: Super-G, Wengen🇨🇭

January 23: Super-G, Kitzbühel 🇦🇹

Giant slalom women

Camille Rast ✅

The second-best giant slalom racer of the current season is naturally seeded thanks to her top results.

Wendy Holdener ❓

Has half the selection with 15th place in Semmering.

Vanessa Kasper, Sue Piller, Simone Wild and Dania Allenbach ❌

None of them have a top 15 result yet.

Remaining races: 📅

January 20: Giant slalom, Kronplatz 🇮🇹

January 24: Giant slalom, Spindleruv Mlýn 🇨🇿

Giant slalom men

Marco Odermatt ✅

The best skier of the moment is also the world number 1 in the giant slalom.

Loïc Meillard ✅

The winner of the giant slalom in Val d'Isère will also be seeded.

Luca Aerni ✅

In Val d'Isère, he came second and thus qualified for the Olympics.

Thomas Tumler ✅

Made the selection with several top 15 results.

Remaining races: 📅

No further races relevant for selection until the Olympic Games. The giant slalom in Schladming on January 27 is only after the official selection date on January 26.

Slalom women

Camille Rast ✅

World champion Camille Rast is in excellent form and is going to Milano/Cortina as one of the favorites.

Wendy Holdener ✅

In Kranjska Gora, it was finally enough for the first podium finish of the season. Holdener's form is on the right track.

Switzerland's hopes in the technical category lie with Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener. KEYSTONE

Eliane Christen ✅

Made the selection guidelines with her ninth places in Semmering and Flachau.

Mélanie Meillard ❓

With 12th place in Kranjska Gora, half of the selection is done.

Anuk Brändli ❓

Made half the selection with 14th place in Courchevel. Since then, however, she has dropped out of the first run three times in a row.

Aline Danioth, Aline Höpli ❌

Have yet to achieve a top 15 result.

Remaining races: 📅

January 25: Slalom in Spindleruv Mlýn 🇨🇿

Slalom men

Loïc Meillard ✅

He was on the podium in Val d'Isère and Alta Badia. He will be seeded.

Tanguy Nef ✅

He is close to the top group in the slalom. All he needs is a place on the podium.

Daniel Yule ❓

With 11th place in Gurgl, only one top 15 result so far for the most successful Swiss slalom racer in history.

Ramon Zenhäusern ❓

In Adelboden, Zenhäusern manages to break free with 15th place. It is also half the Olympic selection for the man from Valais.

Matthias Iten ❓

He surprised everyone with 10th place in Val d'Isère and can now even dream of the Olympics.

Marc Rochat ❌

Still without a top 15 result.

Remaining races: 📅

January 18: Slalom, Wengen🇨🇭

January 25: Slalom, Kitzbühel 🇦🇹

The slalom in Schladming on January 28 is only after the official selection date on January 26.

