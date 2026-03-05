The 2026 Junior World Championships will take place in Narvik. IMAGO/Depositphotos

The Alpine Junior World Championships will take place in Narvik, Norway, from March 5 to 15. Here's everything you need to know about the junior competitions.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Junior World Alpine Ski Championships will take place from March 5 to 15. In Narvik, Norway, the young hopefuls will be competing for medals.

The Swiss squad includes several athletes with World Cup experience. One skier even took part in the Olympics.

It is also a dress rehearsal for the Narvik venue. The World Championships will be held there in 2029. Show more

The Swiss line-up

Skiers born between 2005 and 2009 are eligible to take part. The following skiers have made it into the Swiss squad.

Women

Born 2005 Sue Piller

She leads the women's team. Piller recently gained a lot of experience at the Olympic Games, where she finished 24th in the giant slalom. In the World Cup, the 20-year-old has already established herself in her showpiece discipline and recently finished in a strong sixth place in Spindleruv Mlyn.

Born in 2007 Dania Allenbach

The 19-year-old scored points in her first two World Cup races. She has already finished on the podium three times in the European Cup this year alone. Like Piller, she is a giant slalom specialist.

Born in 2008 Anna Flatscher

Flatscher has only competed in one race in the European Cup. At FIS level, however, she has already won three races this winter (two slaloms, one giant slalom). Anna Flatscher is the daughter of Sonja Nef and Hans Flatscher (Alpine Director at Swiss Ski).

Born in 2005 Sina Fausch

Fausch made her World Cup debut this year in Tarvisio. The 20-year-old's best result in the European Cup was fourth place in the Super-G.

Born in 2006 Shaienne Zehnder

The 20-year-old has already competed four times in the World Cup, but has not scored any points. She has already finished in the top 10 six times in the giant slalom in the European Cup.

Born in 2007 Juliette Fournier

The 18-year-old finished in the top 20 twice in the European Cup last week. At FIS level, she has already taken eight podium places in slalom and giant slalom.

Born in 2005 Elyssa Kuster

The slalom specialist has already finished in the top 20 four times in the European Cup in 2026. She already has 13 podium places to her name at FIS level.

Born in 2005 Céline Reichenbach

She shone in the European Cup this season with a 7th place in the downhill in Pass Thurn. At FIS level, she has finished on the podium once each in the downhill and super-G.

Born in 2005 Elena Stucki

She has finished in the top 10 in three European Cup downhill races so far, but has yet to make her debut in the World Cup.

Men

Year 2005 Sandro Manser

The downhill racer has had a strong European Cup season. He has already finished on the podium three times this winter, even topping the podium once in Santa Caterina. However, there has not yet been a place for the 20-year-old in the strong Swiss downhill World Cup team.

Born in 2006 Robert Clarke

Clarke has never made it into the top 30 in the European Cup, but he has already proven his all-round qualities in FIS races: victories in the slalom and super-G, but he has also been in the top 10 in the downhill and giant slalom.

Born in 2005 Giuliano Fux

In the European Cup, the technician was eliminated nine times in ten races in slalom and giant slalom. The 20-year-old showed that he is fast when he gets going in the FIS races, where he has already achieved 12 podium places.

Born in 2007 Aymeric Hannart

Hannart, who is just 18 years old, took a big step in February 2026: he finished on the podium in four FIS slaloms - something he had never achieved before.

Born in 2005 Jack Spencer

The 20-year-old has yet to finish in the top 30 in the European Cup in seven attempts, but he has already finished on the podium in both the super-G and giant slalom in FIS races.

Born in 2005 Luis Stucky

As with practically all participating Swiss racers, Stucky's FIS record looks good with several podium places. In the European Cup, however, the technician has been eliminated in both previous attempts.

Born in 2005 Aurelio Wyrsch

Another technician who has distinguished himself in various FIS races. The 20-year-old has already finished on the podium in both the slalom and giant slalom.

The race schedule

The Junior World Championships officially begin on March 5, but the first two days will only be men's and women's downhill training sessions. The first medal decisions will be made on Saturday, March 7, with the men's and women's downhill races.

The two super-Gs on March 8 and 9 are a special feature. They are not only individual races, but also serve as the first run of the team combination. A slalom will then be held in the afternoon.

The program of the Junior World Championships Thursday, March 5

Downhill training men and women

Friday, March 6

Downhill training men and women

Saturday, March 7

Downhill men + Downhill women

Sunday, March 8

Super-G Women + Team Combination Women

Monday, March 9

Super-G men + team combination men

Tuesday, March 10

Alternative day for any postponements

Wednesday, March 11

Team parallel race

Thursday, March 12

Giant Slalom Women

Friday, March 13

Giant slalom men

Saturday, March 14

Slalom Men

Sunday, March 15

Slalom Women Show more

Where are the races?

This year's Junior World Championships will take place in Narvik in the north of Norway. The junior competitions were already held in Narvik in 2020 - at least in part. The event had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Narvik will also host the 2029 World Ski Championships.

