Marco Odermatt experiences a World Cup final to forget and loses the giant slalom globe to Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. The fact that the dominator shows weaknesses for once makes his success even more impressive.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt has a disappointing time at the World Cup final in Norway with 7th place in the downhill, 19th place in the super-G and a retirement in the giant slalom.

Despite a 48-point lead, he missed out on the giant slalom trophy due to his retirement, which went to Braathen instead.

The rare setbacks show how high Odermatt's own standards are and how exceptionally consistent his performances have been so far. Show more

Marco Odermatt experiences a World Cup final to forget in Norway. The high-flyer only finished seventh in the downhill - his only result outside the top 4 this winter. The Nidwalden native then fails completely in the super-G - 19th place is a huge disappointment. In an interview with SRF after the race, Odermatt says: "I skied so incredibly badly."

However, it was only in the last race of Odermatt's season that it really became decisive. The giant slalom is not yet decided and the 28-year-old has the chance to win four crystal globes for the third winter in a row. His lead over Pinheiro Braathen in the giant slalom standings is 48 points - so a podium finish is enough for him. The Swiss skier is allowed to start the race with bib number 1, but doesn't get into the rhythm at all and is eliminated. Braathen, on the other hand, lives up to his role as favorite and wins the race with aplomb.

For the first time in five years, the giant slalom globe does not go to the Swiss ski dominator. It is another setback for Odermatt this season. He missed his first big goal of the season, victory in the downhill in Kitzbühel, by seven hundredths with second place. The Olympic Games in Milano/Cortina were also a slight disappointment despite three medals, as it was not enough for gold. For once, Odermatt was overshadowed by triple Olympic champion Franjo von Allmen and Loïc Meillard (gold, silver, bronze).

Success only becomes visible in failure

The fact that a season with two small crystal globes and the highly superior overall World Cup victory is perceived as a disappointment at all shows the standard Odermatt has set. The expectations - from outside and from himself - are so high that anything less than a victory is already considered a setback.

Only failure reveals what success really means. And it is precisely these rare setbacks that show what Odermatt has achieved in his career: He has always delivered - with a consistency that seemed so natural that you hardly noticed it.

Marco Odermatt was also the best skier this winter - the World Cup final doesn't change that. Perhaps it takes precisely these moments to complete the picture. To see that behind the consistency, dominance and victories is not a robot - but a human being.