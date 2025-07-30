It may not be time to think about skiing yet, but the Swiss alpine cracks have long since started their preparations. In a video on Instagram, Marco Odermatt shows his tough fitness program.

Tobias Benz

The mild temperatures in Switzerland are not making many people sweat at the moment. For Marco Odermatt, however, it's a different story. The ski dominator of recent years is in the middle of his pre-season preparations and is currently focusing primarily on fitness training.

The Swiss skier shows this in a series of photos and videos that he shares on Instagram (see video above). In the post, Odermatt can be seen completing intensive endurance and strength training together with his teammates Gino Caviezel, Justin Murisier, Marco Kohler, Lenz Hächler and Joel Lütolf.

The two coaches Alejo Hervas and René van Engelen, who are also on site, are responsible for the brutal fitness regime.

Under the post, Odermatt writes in English: "Hard work will pay off, right? Hopefully." The 27-year-old also hints at his upcoming training program, which will soon take place on the snow. "A bit more, but soon skiing."

