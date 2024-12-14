Lindsey Vonn already back at top 10 level - Gallery Lindsey Vonn is looking forward to racing in the World Cup again Image: Keystone Forerunner Lindsey Vonn celebrates in the finish area in Beaver Creek, next week in St. Moritz she will make her comeback at World Cup level Image: Keystone Lindsey Vonn's time as a forerunner would have been enough to place her in the top ten Image: Keystone Lindsey Vonn already back at top 10 level - Gallery Lindsey Vonn is looking forward to racing in the World Cup again Image: Keystone Forerunner Lindsey Vonn celebrates in the finish area in Beaver Creek, next week in St. Moritz she will make her comeback at World Cup level Image: Keystone Lindsey Vonn's time as a forerunner would have been enough to place her in the top ten Image: Keystone

Lindsey Vonn is still only racing as a forerunner. But at the speed season opener in Beaver Creek, the 82-time World Cup winner showed that she is absolutely competitive despite being out of racing for almost six years.

Vonn visibly enjoyed the applause in the finish area of Beaver Creek on Saturday after her run on the "Birds of Prey". She was celebrated extensively by the many fans. They gave her a euphoric reception, almost as if the returnee had set the fastest time.

Vonn, who had competed in her last race at the highest level to date in February 2019, did not (yet) do this. After all, she was the lead skier on the Raubvogel piste and did not run her time in public. But of course, the prominent forerunner, whose comeback is a great story for the ski circus and generates a lot of attention, was closely watched.

Less than a second behind

The 40-year-old's run, which was broadcast integrally by the TV stations, was visually flawless - and very fast, as anyone who had their stopwatch running could see. Vonn probably didn't lose a second, more likely only eight to nine tenths, to the Austrian downhill winner Cornelia Hütter. With this deficit, the US American would have finished ninth between Michelle Gisin from Obwalden and Federica Brignone from Italy.

"It really was a great race," Vonn made a slip of the tongue right at the start of the SRF interview. Only to immediately correct herself: "Well, it wasn't a race. But for me, it almost felt like one at the finish with this great atmosphere. This support helped me, that's how I love it."

The long-time speed dominator, who now skis with a partially artificial knee joint, said she was very grateful to have been given this opportunity as a forerunner. Commenting on her run on Saturday, Vonn said: "I haven't given one hundred percent yet. But I've already pushed harder than in the first few training runs."

"Keep your fingers crossed for me"

The next step is therefore clear for the four-time overall World Cup winner: next weekend, Vonn will make her comeback at World Cup level in St. Moritz. Two super-G races will take place in the Engadine on December 21 and 22.

In an interview on ORF, she expressed her conviction: "I'm ready for the comeback. Maybe it will take a few races until I'm back in the right rhythm, but I think I'm ready. It's all the same as before and feels normal. Keep your fingers crossed for me."

