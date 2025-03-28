Marco Odermatt is beaming with his four balls - a look at the prize money list should also make him smile. KEYSTONE

Swiss skiers not only dominated on the slopes in the 2024/2025 World Cup season, but also in terms of prize money. blue Sport shows you how much our ski stars earned.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt has not only won four globes this season, but also the most prize money.

The 27-year-old skied to a total of 725,640 francs in 25 races - almost twice as much as his closest rival Loïc Meillard.

In the women's category, season dominator Federica Brignone won the most prize money, with Lara Gut-Behrami and Camille Rast finishing in the top 5. Show more

The great dominator Marco Odermatt has competed in 25 races this season, finishing on the podium 17 times, eight times as the winner. In the remaining races in which he finished, the man from Nidwalden always ended up in the top 10. His worst ranking is a seventh place in the super-G in Wengen. Odermatt was eliminated in the giant slaloms in Sölden and Beaver Creek.

Top 5 for the men Marco Odermatt: 725,640 Fr.

Loïc Meillard: 376,550 Fr.

Franjo von Allmen: 327,750 Fr.

Henrik Kristoffersen: 304'000 Fr.

Clément Noël: 279'500 Fr. Show more

The incredible consistency Odermatt has shown this season has not only earned him four bullets, bringing his total to 13, but also some prize money. The 27-year-old took home CHF 725,640 - almost twice as much as the second-best earner, Loïc Meillard. The man from Neuchâtel "only" won CHF 376,550 in prize money. Franjo von Allmen completed the all-Swiss podium with 327,750 CHF.

Top 5 in the women's category Federica Brignone: 679'100 Fr.

Lara Gut-Behrami: 356'190 Fr.

Sofia Goggia: 262'690 Fr.

Camille Rast: 245'200 Fr.

Zrinka Ljutic: 233'000 Fr. Show more

Odermatt spent around 43 minutes racing for his money - that's CHF 16,875.35 per minute or CHF 281.25 per second. The dominator will therefore be able to cope with the fact that he had to do virtually free work during the two retirements in Sölden and Beaver Creek. The man from Nidwalden received the most prize money for a race when he won the super-G in Kitzbühel - 100,000 francs flowed into his coffers.

Only Brignone can keep up

While Odermatt had no competition in terms of prize money among the men, there was one woman who could keep up: Federica Brignone. The Italian won ten races this season and took the overall World Cup as well as the discipline globes in the downhill and giant slalom. In addition to her success on the slopes, the 34-year-old can look forward to 679,100 francs.

Lara Gut-Behrami earned almost half as much this season. The skier from Ticino stood on the podium ten times and won three races. She collected 356,190 francs in prize money. Camille Rast is another Swiss rider in the top 5 highest earners. The rising star of the year won CHF 245,200.

The prize money listed does not include sponsorship money. Thanks to various bonuses, the best ski cracks in the world can look forward to another big chunk.

This is how much the Swiss have earned Marco Odermatt: 725,640 Fr.

Loïc Meillard: 376,550 Fr.

Lara Gut-Behrami: 356,190 Fr.

Franjo von Allmen: 327'750 Fr.

Camille Rast: 245'200 Fr.

Alexis Monney: 191'225 Fr.

Wendy Holdener: 156'525 Fr.

Thomas Tumler: 113'675 Fr.

Stefan Rogentin: 105'375 Fr.

Justin Murisier: 93'883 Fr.

Corinne Suter: 61'800 Fr.

Tanguy Nef: 52'800 Fr.

Melanie Meillard: 44'900 Fr.

Daniel Yule: 32'500 Fr.

Malorie Blanc: 31'800 Fr.

Michelle Gisin: 28'150 Fr.

Luca Aerni: 25'950 Fr.

Lars Rösti: 14'950 Fr.

Gino Caviezel: 14'400 Fr.

Joana Hählen: 10'875 Fr.

Marc Rochat: 10'400 Fr.

Marco Kohler: 9'475 Fr.

Ramon Zenhäusern: 8'775 Fr.

Priska Ming-Nufer: 7'750 Fr.

Delia Durrer: 6'175 Fr.

Janine Schmitt: 5'200 Fr.

Eliane Christen: 4'550 Fr.

Jasmina Suter: 4'500 Fr.

Aline Höpli: 3'800 Fr.

Vanessa Kasper: 2'950 Fr.

Simone Wild: 2'900 Fr.

Livio Hiltbrand: 2'366 Fr.

Fadri Janutin: 2'100 Fr.

Janine Mächler: 2'025 Fr.

Arnaud Boisset: 1'800 Fr.

Elena Stoffel: 1'300 Fr.

Josua Mettler: 1'000 Fr.

Livio Simonet: 850 Fr.

Aline Danioth: 825 Fr. Show more

More videos from the department