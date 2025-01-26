After the Hahnenkamm downhill on Saturday, the ski cracks go partying in the famous Kitzbühel après-ski hut "The Londoner". Right in the middle of it all: Alexis Monney - with a new hairstyle.

Just like last year, there will be a wild topless party at "The Londoner" on Saturday after the Kitzbühel downhill.

One of the biggest party animals is Alexis Monney, who came second and shaved his head bald after the race.

The victory went to James Crawford. The Canadian also really lets it rip during the night, as published videos show. Show more

Alexis Monney is only beaten by Canadian James Crawford in the downhill in Kitzbühel. That needs to be celebrated. And where better to do that than at "The Londoner" in Kitzbühel? The same place where Marco Odermatt and Cyprien Sarrazin made headlines last year with wild party videos.

After the most dangerous descent of the season, Monney, Crawford, third-placed Cameron Alexander and other ski stars such as Franjo von Allmen let their hair down. Videos show the speed skiers standing topless behind the bar and celebrating.

Monney celebrates with a bald head

However, Monney is only recognizable at second glance. This is because the 25-year-old from western Switzerland appears bald. He seems to have shaved it off without further ado. Shortly before the party, Monney appeared at the award ceremony with long hair.

There are only a few hours between these two pictures - Alexis Monney can't stop celebrating on Saturday. Keystone / Instagram.com/solowattaggio

There is no sign of Marco Odermatt, who had set himself the big goal of winning the Kitzbühel downhill before the start of the season and only finished sixth in the end, at least in the published videos.