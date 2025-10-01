Lara Gut-Behrami has a new sponsor. Keystone

Lara Gut-Behrami has a new head sponsor. The two-time overall World Cup winner will be wearing Kaex on her helmet for her last World Cup season. The company she recently invested in herself.

Sandro Zappella

Lara Gut-Behrami has a head sponsor again. After the Ticino native left the most important area for sponsorship income empty last season, an advertising partner, Kaex, is returning to Gut-Behrami's helmet for her last World Cup season.

"In my career, it has always been important to me that my partners are not just sponsors, but represent the same values: Quality, performance and authenticity. With Kaex, I have found exactly this partner," Gut-Behrami is quoted as saying in a press release.

According to the sponsor: "Kaex is not only gaining visibility in Switzerland and Europe, but is also strengthening its international positioning - especially in the strategically important US market."

The collaboration comes as no surprise. In June, the 34-year-old announced that she was joining the company as an investor and strategic advisor for the nutritional supplement. When asked whether Kaex would also be a sponsor in the near future, she replied in the negative. A rethink has now apparently taken place and Gut-Behrami is now wearing the logo of the company with which she will be pursuing her post-skiing career.

Ragusa from Swiss chocolate manufacturer Camille Bloch was on Gut-Behrami's helmet for 12 years until 2024.

