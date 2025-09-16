Mattia Casse during his podium finish in Wengen 2023: Matteo Franzoso was among the first to congratulate him. Keystone

The ski circus is in shock. With emotional words and pictures, teammate Mattia Casse bids farewell to Matteo Franzoso, who died in an accident. Stars such as Marco Odermatt and Lindsey Vonn also paid tribute to the deceased.

Sandro Zappella

On Saturday, Italian professional skier Matteo Franzoso had a serious accident during training in Chile. A short time later, the speed skier succumbed to his injuries. Franzoso fell during a jump, flew through two rows of safety nets and crashed into a fence next to the piste. He suffered severe head trauma with fatal consequences.

Franzoso's fall occurred during the Italian training camp in La Parva, Chile, where the Swiss speed team had also been training a few weeks earlier.

Franzoso's Italian teammates were also shocked by his death. The 35-year-old Mattia Casse said an emotional farewell to his ten years younger team-mate. Casse posted a celebratory photo from Wengen in 2023, where he himself finished on the podium, and wrote

"You were the first to hug me and congratulate me, picked me up like I was a feather and were happy as a child. Life can be hard, but this is unprecedented. I'm used to always being quick and moving on despite everything. This time it will last longer, not to say forever. I would have loved to share this Olympic season with you. Have a safe journey, I will always remember you."

Odermatt and co. are also in mourning

It's not just the Italian team that is mourning, but the entire ski circus. Marco Odermatt, for example, posted a picture of the deceased Franzoso and added a crying, an angel and a heart emoji.

Lindsey Vonn also posted a picture of Franzoso and wrote: "This is incredibly sad, I was on the same piste three weeks ago. Rest in peace, Matteo."