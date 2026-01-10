Marco Odermatt wins the giant slalom in Adelboden and breaks another record: the man from Nidwalden is the first skier to triumph on the legendary Chuenisbärgli for the fifth time in a row.

Jan Arnet

The cheers are huge. "This is my house", Marco Odermatt shouts into the camera as he is celebrated by the crowd in Adelboden. "This is my house!" He already uttered this cry of joy a year ago when he won in Wengen.

And the saying is no coincidence, as Odermatt not only wins the legendary race on the Chuenisbärgli, but also sets a record. Five victories in a row - no one before him has managed that in Adelboden.

"It's mega," says Odermatt in the SRF interview after the race when asked about the record. "Winning here is the greatest thing anyway. To be able to feel this emotion, this joy, is brilliant. I hope I can experience that again next year. Not because of the series, but simply because it's cool to win here."

Thanks to his latest victory, Odermatt has also taken the lead in the giant slalom World Cup. The previous leader Stefan Brennsteiner, who had five points more to his name, retired in the second run. Odermatt now leads the overall World Cup with a 467-point lead over Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who finished second in Adelboden.