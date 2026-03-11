Will Lara Gut-Behrami return to the World Cup? Picture: Keystone

Is Lara Gut-Behrami's career over or will the Ticino native return to the World Cup slopes one more time? Alpine Director Hans Flatscher gives an update on the Ticino native's rehab.

Luca Betschart

Around three and a half months ago, Lara Gut-Behrami's dream of participating in another Olympic Games came to an abrupt end. A torn cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament and meniscus put the skier from Ticino out of action for her planned farewell season. And the big question arises: will Gut-Behrami stick to her retirement plans or will she return to the World Cup next winter?

Things have been quiet around the Ticino native since her training crash in Copper Mountain. Unlike Lindsey Vonn, for example, Gut-Behrami refrains from posting regular updates on her injuries on social media. She has deactivated her profiles for years. Even when asked, Gut-Behrami does not currently disclose any official information.

Rehab is going according to plan

The only update on the exceptional athlete therefore comes from Alpine Director Hans Flatscher. "Lara is fully engaged in rehab training. She is doing everything 100 percent, extremely intensively," Flatscher told Blick. Gut-Behrami is right on schedule and there have been no complications in her rehab in Lugano so far. Gut-Behrami is working with the physiotherapist who has already treated her for previous injuries.

Flatscher suspects that Gut-Behrami has not yet made a decision about her future. She will possibly only decide when she is back on skis. "I'm optimistic as long as Lara doesn't say it's over," says Flatscher, adding: "Lara only got so good because she does everything extremely consistently. I would be happy about a comeback. But that remains her decision."

