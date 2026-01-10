Who is Janine Schmitt, who surprised everyone with her 5th place in Zauchensee? blue Sport visited the 25-year-old in the summer. Schmitt showed us her home and amazed us with her other talents.

Sandro Zappella

In the downhill in Zauchensee, not only the home team Austria (best skier Conny Hütter in 20th place at the end), but also Switzerland are in for a shock. Returning skier Corinne Suter is not yet at 100 percent, but is still Swiss-Ski's best skier. Jasmine Flury and Priska Ming-Nufer are clearly behind.

Then, in difficult weather conditions, Janine Schmitt arrives with bib number 24 and skis sensationally to 5th place, just 0.17 seconds off the podium. In the SRF interview after the race, Schmitt says: "It was a great relief, until before the New Year things weren't quite going the way I wanted them to. That's why it makes me very happy right now."

For her, the most important thing is that she managed to enjoy the race, then it usually turns out well: "At our level, we can all ski very well. In the end, it's all about the head." For Schmitt, it therefore works best when she sets out to enjoy it. The result naturally gives her a lot of confidence and Schmitt will try to take this with her into the next races.

"Being the father of a speed skier takes a lot of nerve"

But who is this Janine Schmitt? blue Sport met the speed specialist at her home in Wangs (SG) last summer. The 25-year-old presents her personal fitness room there and amazes with her piano skills. In her vacation apartment on the Pizol, where she first came into contact with skiing, she also presents her most important trophies to date.

Her parents also talk about how it feels when their daughter races down the most difficult ski slopes in the world. You can watch the whole video portrait in the article above.