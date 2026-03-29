Tina Weirather won the Super-G globe twice in a row during her active career. Picture: Keystone

Tina Weirather has become a mother for the second time. The former ski racer announced the birth on Instagram, but did not reveal the sex or name of the child in her post.

Luca Betschart

Former ski racer Tina Weirather is happy with her baby. The Liechtenstein native announced the birth of her second child on Instagram and wrote: "A family of four. Baby bubble happiness, where time stands still."

Weirather does not reveal the name or gender of the child in her post. The 36-year-old has been in a relationship with radio presenter Fabio Nay since 2017, the couple got married in 2022 and their son Lio was born in January 2024.

The congratulations on social media were not long in coming - and came from prominent names. These include Lindsey Vonn, Kjetil Jansrud, Anna Veith, Felix Neureuther and Tanja Frieden.

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