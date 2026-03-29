  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Where time stands still" Tina Weirather floats in baby happiness again

Luca Betschart

29.3.2026

Tina Weirather won the Super-G globe twice in a row during her active career.
Tina Weirather won the Super-G globe twice in a row during her active career.
Picture: Keystone

Tina Weirather has become a mother for the second time. The former ski racer announced the birth on Instagram, but did not reveal the sex or name of the child in her post.

29.03.2026, 09:01

29.03.2026, 09:32

Former ski racer Tina Weirather is happy with her baby. The Liechtenstein native announced the birth of her second child on Instagram and wrote: "A family of four. Baby bubble happiness, where time stands still."

Weirather does not reveal the name or gender of the child in her post. The 36-year-old has been in a relationship with radio presenter Fabio Nay since 2017, the couple got married in 2022 and their son Lio was born in January 2024.

The congratulations on social media were not long in coming - and came from prominent names. These include Lindsey Vonn, Kjetil Jansrud, Anna Veith, Felix Neureuther and Tanja Frieden.

Relationships, weddings, happy babies. These 15 lovers from the ski circus have found each other

Relationships, weddings, happy babiesThese 15 lovers from the ski circus have found each other

From the archive

More from this section

"I struggled with this idea"Michelle Gisin talks about horror crash and possible World Cup return

Alpine skiing. Of climbers, injuries, comebacks and tears

Alpine skiingOf climbers, injuries, comebacks and tears

We are the number 1 ski nation. Switzerland comes out on top for the fourth time in a row

We are the number 1 ski nationSwitzerland comes out on top for the fourth time in a row

Prize money ranking of the ski stars. Camille Rast leaves Loïc Meillard and Franjo von Allmen behind - Odermatt remains untouchable

Prize money ranking of the ski starsCamille Rast leaves Loïc Meillard and Franjo von Allmen behind - Odermatt remains untouchable

He won silver at the 2021 World Championships. Disease of the body's cells forces Andreas Sander to retire

He won silver at the 2021 World ChampionshipsDisease of the body's cells forces Andreas Sander to retire