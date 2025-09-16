Italian downhill skier Matteo Franzoso has died after a training accident. Mattia Radoni/Zuma Press/dpa

Following Matteo Franzoso's fatal accident, there is growing concern about safety in alpine skiing. Officials, former athletes and the International Ski Federation FIS are now calling for concrete measures.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Matteo Franzoso (25) died on September 15, 2025 after a training crash in La Parva, Chile.

Italy's ski association and politicians are calling for increased safety measures - from compulsory helmets to equipment reforms.

New FIS rules will apply from the 2025/26 season: Airbag back protectors, cut protection clothing and stricter specifications for equipment. Show more

Matteo Franzoso was considered a beacon of hope in Italian skiing. Now he has become a tragic figure. On Monday, he had a serious fall during a training session in La Parva in Chile and succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards. The 25-year-old would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Tuesday.

"It's a tragedy for the family and our sport. It is absolutely necessary to do everything we can to prevent such incidents from happening again," FISI President Flavio Roda told the media on the day of the accident. And Sports Minister Andrea Abodi promised to step up efforts in terms of safety. According to official information, Franzoso flew through two rows of safety nets during his fall and crashed into a fence next to the piste. He suffered severe head trauma, from which he later died.

Several deaths in recent years

The death is one in a series of tragic events that have shaken the sport of skiing in recent months. Just last year, the young Italian skier Matilde Lorenzi died in a training crash. In March , Italian speed talent Marco Degli Uomini also died after a heavy fall.

Lucrezia Lorenzi, the sister of the deceased Matilde, wrote on Instagram on Monday: "It's time to pause. The words 'fate' and 'misfortune' do not belong in the vocabulary of a professional athlete. You can't set off to ski and then never return home ... Ciao Matte, say hello to my Mati."

For many in Italian skiing, Franzoso's death is an alarm signal. Former downhill star Kristian Ghedina told the "Gazzetta dello Sport" on Tuesday :"Safety on the slopes must be increased." For example, he suggests enlarging the run-out zones and developing new safety nets to offer skiers more safety.

However, Ghedina goes one step further. He also criticizes the material, which is becoming ever faster. This is at the expense of safety: "The new skis are too fast, especially in curves. It's time to change them," he said.

So it's not just about safety off-piste. There is also the question of materials. Modern skis allow extreme speeds - an attraction for many athletes, but a growing risk for critics.

The FIS is also reacting

The International Ski Federation FIS has also recognized the risks of modern equipment. "The speed and performance of skis is increasing - at the same time, we have to develop the safety systems further," explained FIS Race Director Markus Waldner at the end of April.

In fact, the FIS is constantly adopting new safety measures to help athletes in the event of an emergency. These include the obligation to wear airbag back protectors in speed disciplines, cut-resistant underwear in all top races and the ban on rigid shin guards under ski boots. The aim is to reduce injuries in the event of falls without restricting the athletes' performance too much.

At the same time, the FIS is testing new technologies such as "smart bindings", which are designed to release automatically in the event of danger. Whether such innovations will manage the balancing act between speed and safety remains to be seen.

Videos from the department