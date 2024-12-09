Thomas Tumler has come a long way. Keystone

Thomas Tumler climbs to the next, highest level in his special career and achieves his first World Cup victory in the giant slalom in Beaver Creek at the age of 35. The Grisons native is overjoyed.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the age of 35 years and 34 days, Thomas Tumler wins the giant slalom in Beaver Creek, his first World Cup race.

Tumler has a long path of suffering behind him, only making his final breakthrough in the past season and making it clear: "I am very proud and happy that I was still able to achieve this in my life."

Tumler is an old giant slalom winner, but not quite the oldest in the World Cup. Didier Cuche was 37 days older when he won in Sölden a good 15 years ago. Show more

Thomas Tumler got on track late, but not too late. In the second half of last season, he made his breakthrough after all, climbing into the ranks of the best giant slalom racers. He made it, despite an arduous path on which he was repeatedly slowed down by physical complaints. Often, very often, his back could not withstand the strain of top-class sport. Four years ago, a second slipped disc required surgery.

Tumler was once again forced to take a long break - two years after he had already caused a sensation in Beaver Creek, surpassed himself and amazed even himself. With start number 48, he came out of nowhere to make it onto the podium. Third place was the first time he had been rewarded for all his efforts and his iron will to persevere. "This result heals many wounds," the Grisons native said aptly at the time.

The new self-image

It remained the only reward for a long time. The coup failed to have the desired effect. It was not a turning point, but remained a lone outlier on the way up. Tumler slipped back into mediocrity, and once again it would not have been surprising if he had retired from ski racing. But Tumler had other things on his mind. His conviction and belief in his own abilities overshadowed any thoughts of retirement. Tumler took up the challenge once again. He was ready to take the rocky road once more, to defy all the odds once more.

Of course, Tumler often thinks back to the difficult moments. But the memories have long since given way to more pleasant facts. The quarrelling, doubting Tumler is no more. His self-image is now completely different. Nothing stands in the way of taking another step, the Grisons native said a few days ago.

The big goal of every skier

Tumler took this step quickly, possibly faster than he could have imagined. This step had already taken on a more concrete form on Sunday after half a stint. Tumler laid the foundations for his first World Cup victory with a fantastic run in the first run, thanks to which he distanced the competition, with the exception of Slovenia's Zan Kranjec (56 hundredths behind), by at least a second.

Tumler followed up his magnificent performance in the first run with a controlled, tactically clever run in the afternoon, ultimately saving twelve hundredths of his large lead at the finish. "It's mega nice. I'm very proud and happy that I was still able to achieve this in my life," says Tumler in the SRF interview.

A World Cup victory is "the big goal of every skier. There have now been many great stories in Beaver Creek, on Friday I was very happy for Justin Murisier. He also has a story of suffering behind him. It's nice to see that it pays off to never give up. Our training group was able to win all three races here. A beautiful story."

Not quite the oldest

After his first podium finish, Tumler is also racing to his first full success in Beaver Creek. "I always like being here. I love the snow here, I love the terrain here," he admits and explains: "When the World Cup calendar came out last year and I saw Beaver Creek, I jokingly said to my wife: I'm going to win this one. Now I'm on the leader's throne and it's like déjà vu all over again."

At 35 years and 34 days, Tumler has finally reached the top - and has finally fulfilled the big dream that has never let go of him despite all the difficult phases. He is an old giant slalom winner, but not quite the oldest in the World Cup. Didier Cuche was 37 days older when he won in Sölden a good 15 years ago.

Videos from the department

SDA