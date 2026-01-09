This season, the slopes in many places are being groomed with less water than in the past. This is leading to some heated discussions. Opinions also differ among the Swiss ski cracks.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The FIS is watering the slopes in the Ski World Cup less than in the past.

"That's often not World Cup level," says Thomas Tumler, for example.

Loïc Meillard and Marco Odermatt take a more relaxed view. Show more

Marco Odermatt, Loïc Meillard, Thomas Tumler and Luca Aerni all agree on one thing: the races in Adelboden are a major highlight. When they talk about it, they do so with shining eyes. And they all have sporting ambitions.

Opinions differ on another topic. This season, the slopes are often prepared with less water than in previous years, which means that skiers with low starting numbers often have an advantage. Tumler says: "I am not yet a supporter of the trend that the FIS has set. I think it is unfair to many athletes. Most of the time, the athlete with bib number 1 is favored."

As the 30th of the first run opens the race in the second run, the result is often mixed up. "It's often not World Cup level what we've done this season," Tumler makes clear.

Meillard, on the other hand, says that he doesn't want to waste energy on things that he can't control anyway. "In the end, I believe that it's simply the World Cup and we have to be able to ski everything." Whether it's icy, soft or salty doesn't matter. For him, it is only important that it is consistent. "That way we can choose a setup and we know that it's the same from the first to the last gate. That way we can also avoid injuries and that's important to me."

Marco Odermatt is rather indifferent to the whole discussion: "Here in Adelboden, I've heard that they've done everything the same way as the last few years. Nothing has changed much."