Urs Kryenbühl felt pain in his right knee again. (archive picture) Keystone

Urs Kryenbühl's return to the World Cup ends with pain. The man from Schwyz had to abandon his run in the first training session for the downhill in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

SDA

Kryenbühl received a blow to his right knee, which had already been damaged several times. He immediately swung off. He left the finish area of the Birds of Prey with a severe limp.

Kryenbühl is back in the World Cup for the first time in almost two years. His last race also ended prematurely. In the super-G in Bormio, he also had to end his run prematurely due to severe pain in his right knee. The bitter result of the examinations was a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament.

Almost two years earlier, Kryenbühl had suffered a broken collarbone, a concussion, a torn cruciate ligament and a torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee during his terrible fall at the finish of the downhill in Kitzbühel.

The severity of the latest injury was not yet known.

SDA