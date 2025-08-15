Swiss Ski President Urs Lehmann joins the FIS. Keystone

Urs Lehmann is continuing his work in snow sports in a new role. The man from Aargau will become the first Managing Director of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation FIS.

Lehmann's departure marks the end of an era at the Swiss federation. The 56-year-old from Aargau has been a member of the presidium for 19 years, 17 of them as chairman. He is taking up his post at the FIS with the aim of driving forward the further development of snow sports.

Improved cooperation with Eliasch

"I am very much looking forward to this new challenge," Lehmann is quoted as saying in a press release published by Swiss-Ski. "After the cooperation with FIS President Johan Eliasch has developed very positively in recent months, we now want to join forces to lead the FIS into the future - together with Secretary General Michel Vion, the entire FIS team and the member federations. I want to be a bridge builder."

The cooperation between the FIS and Swiss-Ski was anything but good in the past and probably still is with other major national federations. Eliasch, who was elected president four years ago, had created a completely muddled situation with several decisions and machinations - and offended some of the leadership team.

The biggest point of contention was the conflict over the ownership of media and advertising rights. The Swedish-British billionaire was particularly at loggerheads with Lehmann, who had also applied for the position of FIS President when Eliasch was elected.

"As much as I'm looking forward to the new role, I'm leaving Swiss-Ski with a tear in my eye," Lehmann continued. "My decision was made easier by my deep conviction that Swiss-Ski is in a better position than perhaps ever before. I am very much looking forward to continuing to play an active role in shaping the future of snow sports, a matter close to my heart, in the coming years."

Starting the job at the end of September

Eliasch and FIS Secretary General Vion are also delighted with Lehmann's appointment. "We are delighted that Urs will be joining FIS. Strengthening our management team with him is an important step in ensuring that we are in the best possible position to master the major challenges of the coming years."

Lehmann will take up his new position at the end of September. The annual fall meetings of the various FIS committees will take place from September 23 to 27. As a consequence of his reshuffle, Lehmann will also relinquish his positions as President of the Organizing Committee of the Alpine World Ski Championships Crans-Montana 2027 and as Co-President of the Swiss Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2038 Association.

Switzerland is in a privileged dialogue with the International Olympic Committee to host the 2038 Winter Games. The foundations of the project are in place, the association is well positioned at a strategic and operational level and will continue its work with undiminished consistency and determination.

Just under a year and a half before the opening of the World Ski Championships in Crans-Montana, the time is right for a change at the top of the Board of Directors in that the most important strategic issues have been clarified and the preparations of the operational team are on track.

Downhill World Champion 1993

Urs Lehmann was a ski racer until 1997. He experienced his finest hour as an active skier in 1993 at the World Championships in Morioka when he won the downhill title. The doctor of economics was elected to the Swiss Ski Executive Board in 2006 and succeeded Duri Bezzola as President two years later. Under Lehmann's strategic leadership, Swiss-Ski developed into an extremely successful association in both sporting and economic terms.

"Urs Lehmann's vision of making Switzerland the number one skiing nation once again has become a reality - five triumphs in the Alpine skiing national rankings within the last six years are probably the most impressive proof of this," says Peter Barandun, Co-President of Swiss-Ski, paying tribute to his long-time companion. "The Swiss-Ski family is extremely grateful to Urs for everything he has achieved for Swiss snow sports. We are already looking forward to working together in the new constellation."

Barandun says the following about the future of Swiss-Ski: "Over the next few weeks and months, we on the Executive Board will be working intensively on the future management model and the best possible replacement for our board." During the handover phase, Barandun and Lehmann will remain at the helm of the association as Co-Presidents until the next ordinary Swiss-Ski Presidium meeting in mid-September.