Following a change in leadership at the top, the FIS is reorganizing its operational management. At the center of this is Urs Lehmann, who will assume the role of interim Secretary General effective July 1, 2026.

As the FIS announced in a press release, Lehmann will hold the position until the end of March 2027. This interim arrangement is intended to ensure the international ski federation’s ability to function effectively after Secretary General Michel Vion announced his resignation at the 57th FIS Congress in Belgrade. Lehmann himself had already submitted his resignation as CEO on June 5. The arrangement now agreed upon corresponds to the nine-month notice period stipulated in his existing employment contract.

The decision was made following consultations between the newly elected FIS President Alexander Ospelt and the FIS Council. Ospelt had won the presidential election last week at the Congress in Belgrade. In light of the personnel changes in leadership, the president and the Council deemed a swift reorganization of the secretariat necessary, according to the communiqué, to ensure operational continuity in the federation’s work.

In addition, the FIS intends to conduct a fundamental review of its leadership structure. To this end, the Council is establishing a working group tasked with analyzing the future structure of operational leadership and assessing whether amendments to the FIS statutes are necessary. Proposals submitted during the Congress will also be incorporated into this review.

At the same time, the FIS is planning an open application process to fill the position of Secretary General permanently. The selection process is scheduled to be completed by March 2027 and will be conducted with the assistance of external HR experts to ensure transparency and objectivity.

Another working group has been tasked with analyzing the association’s financial situation and, if necessary, developing proposals for further measures.

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