Urs Lehmann is stepping down as CEO of the International Ski Federation (FIS). Apparently there was a rift with FIS President Johan Eliasch, who intends to stand for re-election in mid-June despite opposition.

In the summer of 2025, Urs Lehmann stepped down as President of Swiss Ski and became CEO of the FIS. Less than a year later, he is now set to step down again. The man from Aargau confirmed this when asked by Keystone-SDA.

As reported by "Blick", there was a rift between Lehmann and the controversial FIS President Johan Eliasch shortly before the presidential election at the world federation.

Eliasch wants to run again in the election in mid-June despite much headwind and criticism of his person. Major federations have been speaking out against the 64-year-old's re-election for some time. Marco Odermatt and other athletes, such as Loïc Meillard and Mikaela Shiffrin, have also called for him to be voted out.

As neither the Swedish nor the British federation supported Eliasch's candidacy, the British-Swedish dual citizen pulled out all the stops in the spring and had himself naturalized in Georgia before the election. He will now enter the race for a third term in office as Georgia's candidate.

New leadership, old CEO?

With his resignation, Lehmann now also seems to want to set an example. According to Blick, there was no agreement at all on finances in particular, which is why there was ultimately a rift.

Lehmann is now probably hoping that Eliasch will miss out on re-election as president. Under new management, there is a good chance that the Swiss national will be reinstated as CEO.

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