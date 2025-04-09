Women's head coach Roland Assinger has to listen to fierce criticism from Stephanie Venier (r.) - here at the World Championships with Mirjam Puchner. KEYSTONE

The mood among the Austrian female skiers is apparently at rock bottom. According to some athletes, the reason for this is head coach Roland Assinger of all people.

Stephanie Brunner and the resigned Tamara Tippler had previously voiced similar criticism. Show more

There are rumblings around the women's area at Ski Austria, and the ÖSV representatives did not hold back with criticism after the end of the season. Technician Stephanie Brunner recently publicly called for "longer training runs". The recently retired Tamara Tippler took aim at women's head coach Roland Assinger.

"It seemed as if I wasn't wanted," she is quoted as saying in the "Krone" newspaper. There was top-down communication internally. "I also speak for a few other girls. There is so much whining. If you can't have normal conversations, if it always happens from the top down."

Choice of coach is decisive for career continuation

Stephanie Venier now also came forward and supported her teammates. "The guidelines set by Roland Assinger are often difficult to understand and no longer up to date," she told the tabloid. The Super-G world champion is particularly bothered by the tone of the interview.

"It's about the way we are communicated with - if at all. We are open to criticism, but it's always about the how. When it gets personal and a lot of girls start shouting, that's not the polite thing to do. The discussions or the tone of voice often take away your self-confidence. Then it's difficult to trust in your abilities," says Venier.

Criticism of Assinger, who has been in office since 2023, has also been voiced by the athletes to the head of the association. Venier even hinted that the personnel issue would be a deciding factor in whether she continues her career. "That will certainly also influence my decision - because that's how you lose the joy of sport," summarizes the 31-year-old.

Assinger rejects the accusations. The 51-year-old still has a current contract with the ÖSV until the end of next season. Before that, the brother of long-time ORF ski expert Armin Assinger worked as a ski coach at the Davos sports high school.