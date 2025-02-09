  1. Residential Customers
The downhill podium at the World Championships Video portrait of von Allmen, Kriechmayr and Monney

Sandro Zappella

9.2.2025

The downhill podium at the World Championships in Saalbach: Vincent Kriechmayr, Franjo von Allmen and Alexis Monney.
KEYSTONE

Franjo von Allmen wins World Championship gold in the downhill, with Alexis Monney also taking the bronze medal. Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr came in between them. All three were portrayed by blue Sport before the start of the season.

09.02.2025, 13:53

09.02.2025, 14:46

The Swiss speed skiers also delivered in the World Championship downhill. After Marco Odermatt became world champion in the super-G, Franjo von Allmen took the gold medal in the downhill. Silver went to Vincent Kriechmayr from Austria and bronze to Alexis Monney from Fribourg.

The three medal winners appeared for an interview with blue Sport before the start of the season. In the portrait, they reveal all kinds of personal details. Von Allmen and Monney also took part in a track emoji quiz. And they did well in it too.

🥇Franjo von Allmen

🥈Vincent Kriechmayr

🥉 Alexis Monney

