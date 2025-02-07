  1. Residential Customers
Austria's greatest speed hope Vincent Kriechmayr: "My pre-race rituals are secret, of course"

Sandro Zappella

7.2.2025

Austria's speed star Vincent Kriechmayr answers blue Sport's questions in this portrait.

07.02.2025, 08:00

Vincent Kriechmayr is Austria's biggest speed star this winter. The 33-year-old became world champion in downhill and super-G in 2021 and has already finished on the podium twice in the super-G this season. Kriechmayr is therefore also the Austrian men's great hope for a podium finish in the speed disciplines.

blue Sport met Kriechmayr before the start of the season in Sölden and learned from him that his greatest strength is also his greatest weakness. Kriechmayr also revealed something that very few people know about him.

