Stefanie Grob wins the Swiss downhill championship title. KEYSTONE

Franjo von Allmen lives up to his role as favorite at the Swiss Championships in Zinal. He wins the downhill against Alexis Monney. Stefanie Grob wins the women's race.

Downhill world champion Von Allmen crowned his strong season with his first title at national level. He succeeds Josua Mettler, who won last year and has been out injured since his heavy fall in Bormio in December. The 23-year-old Von Allmen decided the duel with Monney in the upper part of the course. At the finish, the man from the Bernese Oberland had a 33 hundredths lead over his biggest rival.

Lütolf surprises with 3rd place

Joel Lütolf took a sensational 3rd place. The Lucerne native lost 1.18 seconds to Von Allmen and ousted Dominic Ott with start number 40 from bronze by five hundredths. The 24-year-old last competed in a downhill race at the Swiss Championships two years ago.

Overall World Cup and discipline winner Marco Odermatt is skipping the Swiss Championships, as he did last year. With Justin Murisier and Stefan Rogentin, two other big names were missing.

Premiere also for Grob

Stefanie Grob won the women's event. In the absence of Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter, the 20-year-old from eastern Switzerland relegated Delia Durrer and Janine Schmitt to the other podium places. Durrer, who held the title in the supreme discipline from 2021 to 2023, lost 42 hundredths. After a difficult season, Joana Hählen missed out on the podium in fifth place by almost a second.

For Grob, the two-time junior world champion in the downhill, it is her first elite title. Two years ago, she was Swiss junior champion in the giant slalom in Davos. Last year's surprising winner Fabienne Wenger was absent in Valais due to injury. The 19-year-old missed the entire winter due to a torn cruciate ligament.

The Swiss Championships continue on Friday, when the Super-G races are on the program.

