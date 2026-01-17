Austrians marvel after Wengen downhill Von Allmen delights ORF commentators - Kriechmayr ennobles Odermatt

Marco Odermatt impresses with a demonstration of power in the downhill on the Lauberhorn. Teammate Franjo von Allmen also puts on a show. Neighboring Austria is thrilled.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt wins the downhill in Wengen by a clear margin.

Franjo von Allmen finishes fourth and misses the podium by just three hundredths of a second.

The skier from the Bernese Oberland knocks over a camera in the Kernen-S and is praised for his hussar ride: "What a commitment, what a show."

Odermatt also receives a lot of praise, especially from second-placed Vincent Kriechmayr. Show more

Franjo von Allmen shows a wild ride in Wengen. The 24-year-old with bib number 13 plunges into the Hundschopf steep slope in front of the postponed start house with such force that the sensor on the Bernese Oberlander's boot already reports 110 km/h as he enters the Kernen-S.

An incredibly fast start - perhaps even too fast, suspected SRF expert Beat Feuz, and he was proved right. Because as von Allmen hurtled through the difficult passage at breakneck speed, he actually collided with the railing.

The 24-year-old is able to prevent the fall and continue. However, as can be seen in the replay, von Allmen even knocks over a camera during his mishap in the Kernen-S. As the spectacular images are shown on ORF, commentator Hans Knauss assesses: "So you can forget the camera." His colleague Oliver Polzer is enthusiastic: "Reorient the device once. What an effort, what a show. That's a cool sock."

Von Allmen's show is not over even after crossing the finish line. As he braked, the high speed once again proved fatal for the young speed specialist; he crashed to the ground and then crashed into the barriers. Shortly afterwards, the 24-year-old gets up again with a laugh and indicates that he has not hurt himself.

Franjo von Allmen falls in the finish area in Wengen and crashes into the boards. KEYSTONE

Kriechmayr ennobles Odermatt

In the neighboring country, people are not only amazed by the Bernese Oberlander's hussar ride, Marco Odermatt's sensational run is also well received.

Second-placed Vincent Kriechmayr is very satisfied with his podium finish, but tells ORF: "It was one of my better runs this season, sometimes even very good. I could find two or three tenths of a second, but not eight tenths."

That's how much the gap to winner Odermatt was in the end. When asked about him, Kriechmayr is amazed: "It's unbelievable what Odi has delivered again."

