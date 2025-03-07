This is not for the faint-hearted: Franjo von Allmen narrowly escapes a horrific crash on the downhill in Kvitfjell. In the interview, he talks about a skiing mistake on his part.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Franjo von Allmen narrowly escapes a terrible crash in the downhill in Kvitfjell.

The man from the Bernese Oberland got into an inclined position on the first jump in the air, just managed to save himself and landed without falling.

In the end, the Swiss rider finishes a strong fourth and talks about his dangerous riding mistake in an interview. Show more

"Keep the speed up so that he can accelerate here when he jumps over it" - you can just hear former champion Beat Feuz say on SRF, then comes the moment of shock.

None other than downhill world champion Franjo von Allmen is on the piste, racing over the first jump in Kvitfjell at this very moment - and suddenly goes into a spin in the air.

It doesn't look good, the Swiss skier is way behind, tries to hold on somehow with his back stretched out and arms waving... and actually manages the mighty jump without falling.

The man from the Bernese Oberland does not fully recover from the moment of shock during his run, but ultimately ends up in fourth place. The 23-year-old knows himself that he only narrowly escaped a horror crash in Kvitfjell. But he can't resist a little joke at the finish.

"That was super enjoyable," laughs von Allmen when asked about his flight, but then turns serious: "No, that's something you don't want as an athlete. It's a very unpleasant feeling that you try to avoid."

"Too much pressure on the edge"

He told SRF that he suspected a driving error on his part: "I haven't analyzed it myself yet. I probably had too much pressure on the edge and that's why I sailed relatively far and with a lag."

After the mistake, he did not continue with his plan as normal. "I've actually always managed to do that before when I've made a mistake." This time, however, he skied a little more directly everywhere: "It may not be so good in this snow, but somewhere you unconsciously try to compensate for it afterwards."

Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin crashed in the same place in training last year and had to miss the race with a calf injury.

