The legendary Lauberhorn races take place in Wengen from Friday to Sunday. The Swiss speed specialists speak to the media ahead of the spectacle.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt is going into the Lauberhorn races as the favorite, even though the course doesn't suit him technically.

Odermatt is pleased with the return to the original route in the Brüggli-S, as it is technically more demanding than the adapted version last year.

For local hero Franjo von Allmen, the home race is emotionally challenging, but he hopes to build on his strong performance from last year. Show more

Marco Odermatt has won the last three downhill races on the Lauberhorn. Accordingly, the World Cup dominator will also be the big favorite at the start this year - both in the super-G on Friday and in the downhill on Saturday. Although the course is not necessarily tailored to the technically strong skier from Nidwalden.

"It's a special terrain. Technically not very demanding and not steep at all," says Odermatt. "But with the Brüggli-S and Ziel-S, it does have technical passages where you can make the difference. In the past, I've often managed these very well."

A year ago , an adjustment to the Brüggli-S caused trouble for the 28-year-old. A widening of the key section made it easier to pass through - a disadvantage for a super technician like Odermatt. He had to settle for 7th place in the super-G.

Now the Kernen-S looks like it did for years. "I think it's a shame to change such traditional sections of the course and I'm glad we're back to the familiar Brüggli-S," says Odermatt.

Von Allmen wants to shine again in Wengen

The hype surrounding the Swiss ski cracks is huge, especially in Wengen. "I can now ski down well after a race. I think home is the best place to recover from all the hype," says Odi.

Youngster Franjo von Allmen seems to have a little more trouble with this. "A home race is incredibly nice, but it can also take an incredible amount of energy," says the 24-year-old. "You have to manage it well. I obviously try to draw out positive energy."

Last year, this worked brilliantly with victory in the super-G and second place in the downhill. Von Allmen hopes that he can experience these emotions again. "It's starting from zero again. I'm trying to take the good things from last year with me."

Hintermann not yet thinking about the Olympics

Niels Hintermann can also call himself a Wengen winner. He won the super combined in a crazy race in 2017. However, the pressure to achieve top results has taken a back seat for him after recovering from cancer. Nevertheless, he was recently able to set an exclamation mark with 7th place in Val Gardena/Gröden.

Hintermann has thus fulfilled the criteria for participation in the Olympics. Because Switzerland has so many good downhill skiers and only four Swiss can compete in each discipline at the Winter Games, Hintermann's participation is in doubt. But that doesn't seem to bother him too much.

"I certainly don't have to fight for an Olympic ticket. I'm not going for that reason. Others are under more pressure," he says. "I just enjoy it. If it works out, then it works out - and if it doesn't, so be it. Sure, taking part in the Olympics would be amazing. But that's not really my goal this year."

Nonetheless, the Zurich native wants to give his all to perhaps still be able to jump on the Olympic bandwagon. "I have a chance on Saturday and another one next week. But I'm not racing these races with an Olympic ticket in mind."

Monney has high hopes for the super-G

Alexis Monney's Olympic situation is similar to Hintermann's. He has actually fulfilled the criteria with two 9th places, but could be a candidate for a strike. This winter, the Frenchman is not yet doing as well as last year, but recently finished 2nd on the podium in the super-G in Livigno. Accordingly, he reckons he has a better chance of a podium on Friday than on Saturday.

For youngster Livio Hiltbrand, the Lauberhorn downhill will be a premiere. "Skiing down the home downhill in this setting makes you a bit nervous," says the Bernese racer. "I'm sure my heart will be pounding."