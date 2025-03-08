Franjo von Allmen celebrates his third World Cup victory at the triple Swiss downhill triumph in Kvitfjell and prevents Marco Odermatt from taking the small globe for the time being. However, his challenge after the race is not meant to be taken entirely seriously.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Franjo von Allmen wins the second downhill in Kvitfjell ahead of team-mate Marco Odermatt and celebrates his third World Cup victory.

Von Allmen thus also keeps the race for the downhill globe open, but has a large deficit before the last race of the season in this discipline.

While Odermatt is confident, von Allmen says in the finish area: "It wouldn't be a big disappointment for me if things stay as they are." Show more

On Friday, the Swiss downhill cracks have to admit defeat for once. Dominik Paris manages the feat in Kvitfjell of leaving all the Swiss trump cards behind him this season and becoming the party crasher. Because behind the Italian, four Swiss racers line up.

The Swiss speed team then struck back impressively on Saturday. Franjo von Allmen secured his second World Cup victory ahead of Marco Odermatt and Stefan Rogentin, giving Switzerland a triple triumph in the supreme discipline. And so a familiar picture emerges. In the eighth downhill race of this World Cup winter, a Swiss skier stands at the top of the podium for the sixth time.

"If one doesn't deliver, another will"

"It was definitely better than yesterday. I made fewer mistakes and skied solidly," says Franjo von Allmen in the SRF interview. "I knew what the mistake was and where it came from. Even if it sounds stupid: I looked at it straight away, but tried to implement the plan better." The 23-year-old succeeded impressively: "After yesterday, it feels good, I didn't have such a good feeling on this snow and I knew that the cooler temperatures would suit me better today."

As with his first downhill victory in the World Cup in Crans-Montana, von Allmen is on the podium with two compatriots. "I hadn't noticed that before. So it's all the nicer to be able to celebrate the victory like this. Three Swiss on the podium - that's incredibly cool."

The strong Swiss Ski Team pushes each other to peak performances. "If one doesn't deliver, another does. And then you can build each other up again in the afternoon and pass on the positive vibes. That's cool," says von Allmen.

Ball decision postponed

Thanks to his victory, von Allmen keeps the race for the small crystal globe open, at least mathematically. The gap to compatriot Odermatt is large at 83 points ahead of the last race of the season. This means that a 14th place at the season finale in Sun Valley will definitely be enough for the man from Nidwalden to win the small crystal globe.

"Nothing is lost yet," jokes von Allmen with a laugh and then lets it slip: "It was already relatively clear after yesterday. But you never know what will happen. It wouldn't be a big disappointment for me if it stays as it is. Otherwise it would simply be the crowning glory of this season.

Odermatt sounds a little different. "Of course, my goal today was to get the ball home and be faster than Franjo. But when he wins, of course, it's not such an easy task. I'm super happy with my podium finish," says the runner-up, who emphasizes: "If I had known that I could even extend my lead a little here in Kvitfjell against Franjo, who is in such good form and on this course, where basic speed is so crucial. I would have signed that at the start of the week."

