  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Blunder at key point in the super-G Von Allmen: "You can just hold your head and say: Tubel!"

Tobias Benz

7.2.2025

Franjo von Allmen can't make the most of his first chance of a World Championship medal in Saalbach.
Franjo von Allmen can't make the most of his first chance of a World Championship medal in Saalbach.
KEYSTONE

With 12th place in the super-G on Friday, Franjo von Allmen falls well short of the medal places. The man from the Bernese Oberland is particularly annoyed about one place in the race in the finish area.

07.02.2025, 17:00

07.02.2025, 17:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Franjo von Allmen finishes 12th in the Super-G at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach.
  • The Bernese Oberlander is particularly annoyed about a mistake in the transition to the flat section, but is already looking ahead to the downhill on Sunday.
  • Meanwhile, the 23-year-old's mood is in no way dampened - on the contrary: "Odi has saved our honor," says von Allmen, delighted with his team-mate's triumph.
Show more

Franjo von Allmen had actually taken a very close look at one part of the World Championship Super-G in Saalbach: the transition into the flat section. Picking up the pace there so that a green time would light up at the finish - that was apparently the plan, as the man from the Bernese Oberland revealed in an interview with SRF.

But it was not to be. In the end, the Swiss shooting star "only" managed 12th place - and it was at the transition out of the steep slope, exactly where he had set his sights high, that he made the crucial mistake.

"You can hold your head and say: 'You Tubel!", von Allmen says angrily after his run - but with a smile on his face again. "I didn't actually feel that bad, but I had little slides everywhere and didn't get the exit onto the flat as I wanted. That costs a brutal amount of speed on this snow and you can't really build that up anywhere."

Delighted with Odermatt's victory

But the 23-year-old still found reason to be happy on Friday. After all, his teammate Odermatt took gold. "There's a great atmosphere. I join in the celebrations and enjoy it. It's huge when a Swiss can win a medal. Odi has saved our honor a little."

Insane run to World Championship gold in the super-G. Marco Odermatt:

Insane run to World Championship gold in the super-GMarco Odermatt: "I crossed the finish line and knew I couldn't do any better"

He himself has paid the price, but now wants to look ahead to the downhill on Sunday: "That gives me the incentive to push harder on Sunday. It goes on quite quickly. I think Odi will be (celebrating) a bit today, but the rest of us still have a bit of work to do," laughs von Allmen.

More videos from the department

More skiing

Now also Super-G World Champion. He has won almost everything - but Marco Odermatt is still missing these titles

Now also Super-G World ChampionHe has won almost everything - but Marco Odermatt is still missing these titles

This scene is already cult. SRF presenter gets his wires crossed - his reaction makes us all laugh

This scene is already cultSRF presenter gets his wires crossed - his reaction makes us all laugh

Alpine skiing. Swiss women slightly behind in final training

Alpine skiingSwiss women slightly behind in final training

Gold for Switzerland in the super-G. Marco Odermatt outclasses the competition and becomes world champion

Gold for Switzerland in the super-GMarco Odermatt outclasses the competition and becomes world champion

Who will win gold in the super-G?. The biggest Swiss trump cards - and their rivals

Who will win gold in the super-G?The biggest Swiss trump cards - and their rivals