Franjo von Allmen can't make the most of his first chance of a World Championship medal in Saalbach.

With 12th place in the super-G on Friday, Franjo von Allmen falls well short of the medal places. The man from the Bernese Oberland is particularly annoyed about one place in the race in the finish area.

The Bernese Oberlander is particularly annoyed about a mistake in the transition to the flat section, but is already looking ahead to the downhill on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old's mood is in no way dampened - on the contrary: "Odi has saved our honor," says von Allmen, delighted with his team-mate's triumph. Show more

Franjo von Allmen had actually taken a very close look at one part of the World Championship Super-G in Saalbach: the transition into the flat section. Picking up the pace there so that a green time would light up at the finish - that was apparently the plan, as the man from the Bernese Oberland revealed in an interview with SRF.

But it was not to be. In the end, the Swiss shooting star "only" managed 12th place - and it was at the transition out of the steep slope, exactly where he had set his sights high, that he made the crucial mistake.

"You can hold your head and say: 'You Tubel!", von Allmen says angrily after his run - but with a smile on his face again. "I didn't actually feel that bad, but I had little slides everywhere and didn't get the exit onto the flat as I wanted. That costs a brutal amount of speed on this snow and you can't really build that up anywhere."

Delighted with Odermatt's victory

But the 23-year-old still found reason to be happy on Friday. After all, his teammate Odermatt took gold. "There's a great atmosphere. I join in the celebrations and enjoy it. It's huge when a Swiss can win a medal. Odi has saved our honor a little."

He himself has paid the price, but now wants to look ahead to the downhill on Sunday: "That gives me the incentive to push harder on Sunday. It goes on quite quickly. I think Odi will be (celebrating) a bit today, but the rest of us still have a bit of work to do," laughs von Allmen.

