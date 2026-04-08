Lindsey Vonn during her disastrous fall at the Olympic Games. KEYSTONE

The fact that Lindsey Vonn is thinking about another comeback after her devastating Olympic crash is crazy. But it wouldn't be surprising and ultimately one thing above all: her decision.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn suffered massive leg injuries in her serious Olympic crash in 2026, which almost led to amputation.

Although she is only just recovering from the aftermath, Vonn is putting a possible comeback into play as she never had a real farewell run.

A re-entry would be risky and controversial, but fits in with Vonn's combative personality and her continued passion for ski racing. Show more

Lindsey Vonn suffered serious knee and lower leg injuries in her bad crash at the Olympic Games in Milano/Cortina. The American herself said that "everything in her leg was shattered" and that the doctors were only just able to save her leg from amputation.

The 41-year-old crashed brutally in the Olympic downhill of all races - her big, long proclaimed final career goal. It seemed as if the crash would end her career for good.

But now the speed specialist announced in a TV interview on NBC that she believes another comeback is definitely possible. After all, she never got a farewell run.

Father "partly to blame" for comeback plans

These statements make many ski fans shudder. Vonn recently published a video on social media in which she makes her first attempts at walking with a scarred leg. It hurts just to look at it.

The American has already shown that she is prepared to make extreme decisions in Cortina: she started in the downhill even though she had torn her cruciate ligament nine days earlier. The disastrous fall followed - but looking back, Vonn says she has no regrets. She was ready.

After the Olympic crash, Vonn's father Alan Kildow said that his daughter's career was now over once and for all. It is precisely these words that could now persuade Vonn to return: "There is one sure way to get me to do something: To tell me that I can't do it. My father could be the deciding factor as to why I come back," explained Vonn in the half-hour NBC interview.

The fact that Vonn is even considering coming back is crazy. After all the injuries she's had, with the luck that she escaped without an amputation, considering the suffering of her family, it would be crazy to ski competitively again.

And yet it would come as no surprise. The worse the prospects, the stronger Vonn's defiance seems. The greater the doubts from the outside, the greater her inner urge to prove the opposite. And ultimately, it would be overbearing to tell one of the greatest female skiers in history when to call it a day. It's her body. And her decision.

A born racer

In the past season, she showed that she didn't just come back for the first time because of over-ambition. Vonn looked incredibly liberated and happy around the ski races. On the one hand, she definitely enjoyed the much deserved attention. But it was also the sheer joy of competitive skiing, which she has repeatedly emphasized herself. It was also the joy of competing with a new generation that gave her additional motivation. The big goal may have been the Olympic Games, but even getting there seemed to fulfill her.

And let's not forget Vonn's outstanding performances. Hardly anyone believed in her, experts sharply criticized her comeback plans, but with two victories, seven podium places and the lead in the Downhill World Cup, the American proved to everyone that she could do it after all.

Lindsey Vonn is a born racer. She lives for competitive skiing. If she wants to risk her health once again, that's her right. And a champion like Lindsey Vonn definitely doesn't deserve an exit like the one in Cortina.

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