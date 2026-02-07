  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Final training for the Olympic downhill Vonn announces her ambitions - Swiss women far behind

SDA

7.2.2026 - 14:02

Despite poor visibility and a torn cruciate ligament: Lindsey Vonn impresses in final training.
Despite poor visibility and a torn cruciate ligament: Lindsey Vonn impresses in final training.
Picture: sda

Lindsey Vonn seems ready to fight for an Olympic medal even with a torn cruciate ligament. In the final training run, which was ultimately canceled, she finishes in 3rd place. The Swiss women lose a lot of time.

Keystone-SDA

07.02.2026, 14:02

07.02.2026, 14:04

A Swiss medal in the women's downhill like Corinne Suter's gold four years ago would be a big surprise on Sunday in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Too much has gone wrong this winter, especially due to injury problems. Lindsey Vonn is also familiar with such problems. However, the American is apparently hardly letting herself be slowed down.

The final training session was once again hampered by poor visibility and fog and was interrupted for a long time after 21 racers and finally stopped. However, Lindsey Vonn impressed with a solid run to 3rd place - just 37 hundredths behind compatriot and world champion Breezy Johnson. The 41-year-old Vonn is fascinating with her comeback and is aiming for her second Olympic downhill victory after the one in Vancouver in 2010.

Flury best Swiss woman

The plan seemed doomed to failure after the crash in the aborted race in Crans-Montana on Friday a week ago, in which Vonn suffered a torn cruciate ligament, but she decided against an operation and actually wants to give it a go.

The Americans made an outstanding impression in the training sessions, while the Swiss are far behind. Even if the conditions on Sunday are likely to be different with sunshine forecast and the training sessions are unlikely to be very meaningful, there is little reason for optimism. In the second and final training session, Jasmine Flury was the best at the time of the abort in fourteenth place, 1.5 seconds behind, while Malorie Blanc and Corinne Suter were third and second last at 2.48 and 2.81 seconds respectively. Janine Schmitt was unable to start at all with bib number 24, a clear disadvantage for Sunday's race.

More from the department

Alpine skiing. Franjo von Allmen remains calm in the hustle and bustle

Alpine skiingFranjo von Allmen remains calm in the hustle and bustle

Odermatt frustrated after 4th place.

Odermatt frustrated after 4th place"It really sucks. I crossed the finish line and thought it was really good"

Alpine skiing. First European Cup victory for Dania Allenbach

Alpine skiingFirst European Cup victory for Dania Allenbach

Alpine skiing. Canceled downhill from Crans-Montana in Val di Fassa

Alpine skiingCanceled downhill from Crans-Montana in Val di Fassa

1st downhill training. Vonn's knee seems to be holding ++ Wiles superior ++ Swiss women without risk

1st downhill trainingVonn's knee seems to be holding ++ Wiles superior ++ Swiss women without risk