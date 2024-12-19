Lindsey Vonn defends herself against criticism from Swiss ski legends. KEYSTONE

Lindsey Vonn's comeback is imminent in St. Moritz. Many Swiss ski legends are skeptical about her return. Now Lindsey Vonn is defending herself and says: "Enough is enough."

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn returns to the Ski World Cup in St. Moritz with a partially artificial knee joint.

Swiss skiing legends Sonja Nef, Bernhard Russi and Pirmin Zurbriggen showed little understanding for the 40-year-old's plans.

Now Vonn herself is responding to the criticism and defending herself: "You know what, I'm fed up with people predicting negative things about my future." Show more

Ski star Lindsey Vonn will make her comeback in the Ski World Cup in St. Moritz. The 40-year-old retired from professional skiing over five and a half years ago. When Vonn ended her career in February 2019, she said that her body was so broken that it was beyond repair. Because she was plagued by pain even after her retirement, she decided to have a partial knee replacement in April 2024. With the partially artificial knee joint, she is now finally pain-free - and is planning her return.

Many ski experts are putting a big question mark over Vonn's comeback plans. Sonja Nef, for example, told Blick:"I thought: she can't be that stupid. But she obviously is - unfortunately. For me, Lindsey is ruining a lot of her image." Bernhard Russi also told Blick that he doesn't think a return is a good idea: "She has absolutely no chance. And secondly, it's very dangerous. I hope she reconsiders."

Now a third Swiss skiing legend has spoken out about Lindsey Vonn. Pirmin Zurbriggen warns in "Blick":"There is a risk that Vonn will tear up her artificial knee. And in such a way that she won't be able to do sport properly for the rest of her life. That would be particularly sad."

Vonn got wind of these critical voices and commented on them herself via "x": "You know what, I'm fed up with people predicting negative things about my future. That's enough now. Bernhard (Russi, the ed.), Sonja (Nef) and now Pirmin (Zurbriggen)... Is there a reason why all former Swiss skiers think this way?"

The American also questions the medical know-how of the Swiss skiing legends: "Have they all become doctors now and I've missed it? Because they speak as if they know more than the best doctors in the world."

You know, I’m getting pretty tired of people predicting negative things about my future. It’s enough now. Bernard, Sonja and now Primin… is there a reason all former Swiss skiers think this way? Did they all become doctors and I missed it, because they talk like they know more… — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 18, 2024

We will find out next weekend how Lindsey Vonn's comeback will actually go. The 40-year-old will be competing in the two super-Gs in St. Moritz on Saturday and Sunday.

