Aksel Lund Svindal and Lindsey Vonn at the opening ceremony of the World Ski Championships in Are in February 2019. Picture: Keystone

World Cup returnee Lindsey Vonn wants to really attack again in the Olympic winter and is bringing in prominent reinforcements to her coaching team.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn returned to the World Cup last winter at the age of 40 with a new knee and immediately scored points again.

Next winter, she will be pursuing one last big goal with the Olympic Games in Cortina and Milan.

In order to get herself in top form by then, she is bringing in reinforcements to her coaching team. Show more

At the end of last year, Lindsey Vonn returns to the Ski World Cup at the age of 40 with a new knee. She immediately scores points again, finishing second in the super-G at the season finale in Sun Valley, her first podium finish since her comeback.

No wonder, as the US-American wants to go all out again next winter. The big goal: the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina in February 2026. To achieve this, Vonn is now bringing prominent reinforcement into her team in the form of Aksel Lund Svindal. Head, the sponsor of the two exceptional skiers, announced this in a press release.

The double Olympic champion and two-time world champion will support Vonn and use his experience to help the 40-year-old get back into top form. The collaboration will begin with the training camp in Chile this summer.

An additional advantage?

"Bringing Aksel into my coaching team for this season feels like a natural and incredibly exciting step. We have shared so many stories on the mountain, from training to winning World Cup titles, and a deep level of trust and respect has developed over the years," enthuses Vonn about her new coach.

The 82-time World Cup winner is convinced that the collaboration will bear fruit. "This comeback is about pushing boundaries and proving what is possible, and I believe Aksel will help me gain the extra edge I will need on this ambitious journey," says Vonn.

Svindal is also looking forward to working together: "In the years of training and racing together, Lindsey and I have built up a lot of trust and respect, so I felt I could make an impact quickly." He was somewhat surprised by Vonn's call. "But above all, I felt honored," emphasizes the 42-year-old, adding: "She is one of the absolute best skiers of all time, and I am very impressed by her determination in this comeback."

