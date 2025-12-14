Lindsey Vonn talks about her relationship with Mikaela Shiffrin. KEYSTONE

The two American ski superstars Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin are said not to have a good relationship. Vonn contradicts this and even gives hope that the two will form a team at the Olympics.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn ends a strong weekend in St. Moritz with fourth place in the super-G and shows that she is definitely back among the world's top speed skiers.

Contrary to speculation, Vonn emphasizes that her relationship with Mikaela Shiffrin is not bad, praises her return in the super-G and is open to a possible Olympic team.

A joint Olympic team assignment with Shiffrin remains open: "We haven't talked yet. The coaches make the decision, not us." Show more

Lindsey Vonn ends a successful weekend in St. Moritz with fourth place in the super-G. The American can therefore celebrate a first, a second and a fourth place. Vonn says that her energy levels dropped a little over the course of the weekend and explains: "Not just physically, but also mentally." However, the 41-year-old has impressively proven that she is once again the woman to beat in the speed category.

The fact that Vonn is more than just a skier is also evident in the finish area. There, other World Cup pros keep coming up to her and asking for a selfie: "It's nice, I don't know everyone from my first career. Many are still young. But it's nice to be back and meet new girls," explains Vonn, adding with a laugh: "But I'm fast, maybe I'll have fewer friends at the end of the season."

The next question is, of course, the elephant in the finish area. The relationship between her and Mikaela Shiffrin is said not to be the best. What is it actually like? "I have a lot of respect for her and what she has achieved in her career," says Vonn, praising Shiffrin for returning to the Super-G. This is the first time since 2019 that the two most successful female skiers in history have competed in the same race: "I think it's great that she's racing in the super-G again. It's certainly not easy when you've had a crash and been injured," says Vonn.

Will there even be the dream pairing of Vonn/Shiffrin in the team combination at the Olympic Games in Cortina? "The coaches have said that the fastest downhill skier will race with the fastest slalom skier. So if I'm the best downhill skier, then ..." Vonn pauses and then adds: "We haven't talked yet. The coaches make the decision, not us." The Olympics are still a long way off anyway and her goal is the individual disciplines: "The team event is something special, it's an extra chance to win a medal. But for me, the special downhill is the main goal."

But what is the relationship really like now? "It's not bad at all," Vonn clarifies. The excitement during the World Ski Championships was just poor communication with the team: "It had nothing to do with her."

As a reminder, there was allegedly tension between the two at this year's World Championships in Saalbach in February because Lindsey had asked Mikaela whether she would be skiing the team event with her. Shiffrin didn't even reply to her message, formed a team with Breezy Johnson and became world champion.

Perhaps the dream duo will come together in Cortina after all. At least the fronts should not be as hardened as Tina Weirather announced on SRF on Saturday.

