"My timing is not right" Vonn gives the all-clear after crash and wants to change her training

Tobias Benz

20.1.2025

Lindsey Vonn sees potential for improvement after her crash in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
KEYSTONE
KEYSTONE

Lindsey Vonn crashes in the super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo, but escapes without injury. The US-American wants to change her training after her mishap, she analyzes: "My timing is not right."

20.01.2025, 06:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lindsey Vonn gives the all-clear after her crash in Cortina d'Ampezzo: "Everything is fine, I'm fine."
  • The 40-year-old returnee wants to learn from her skiing mistake and plans to change her training.
  • "I need to train more often at high speed. My timing isn't right," says Vonn after the race.
Show more

After a scary moment in the downhill on Saturday, it does happen in the super-G on Sunday: Lindsey Vonn crashes in Cortina d'Ampezzo and is eliminated. The 40-year-old American made a mistake after two good intermediate times. Vonn slipped on the inside ski in a left-hand turn and crashed - uncharacteristic for the former ski dominator.

"I hope I can make it there"Vonn plans second career end at the 2026 Olympics

But Vonn is lucky in misfortune: fortunately, the returnee has not suffered any serious injuries. She slid off in a flat, very open section and was able to get up again immediately and ski down into the valley on her own.

"I need to train more often at high speed"

"Everything is fine, I'm fine," smiles Vonn after the race and analyzes her mistake: "I was a bit late, then the skis just came together and then I was already out. It all happened very quickly. But I'm still in a good mood."

You can't make progress every day, you also have to fight, the experienced speed specialist knows. "I'm very positive, I just have to stay patient. Next weekend is another chance," says Vonn.

Her crash also made her realize what she needs to pay attention to in future training sessions. "I need to train at high speed more often. My timing isn't right. I'm always a bit too late. That takes time. I can't always do the same training sessions. I still need that, but this is good information."

