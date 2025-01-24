Lindsey Vonn surprised the ski world with her comeback. KEYSTONE

There's talk of a "direct shot" and also of "taking the piss". Before her comeback, ski racer Vonn received some nasty criticism. Then she amazes in sporting terms. Now she hears nothing more from the critics.

DPA dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Almost six years after her retirement, Lindsey Vonn has returned to the Ski World Cup.

After her comeback, the 40-year-old American is keeping up with the world's best despite an artificial knee joint.

Before her comeback, many experts - including Bernhard Russi, Sonja Nef and Bruno Kernen - warned that she should not return. Now Vonn is striking back. Show more

Despite her astonishing comeback in the Ski World Cup, Lindsey Vonn has yet to receive a personal apology from her previously vociferous critics. "They're just hiding," said the American ahead of the race weekend in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. She had only heard from Bernhard Russi, who had asked for forgiveness for his comments. "But he did that in a podcast - my phone hasn't rung yet," said Vonn.

The Swiss skiing legend warned before her comeback: "She has absolutely no chance. And secondly, it's very dangerous. Because she was already skiing dangerously when she was still in full possession of her strength. How is that supposed to work today? I hope she reconsiders," says Russi. Sonja Nef and Bruno Kernen were also critical.

The exceptional racer had returned to the World Cup shortly before Christmas at the age of 40 and with a partial knee prosthesis, having actually ended her career almost six years earlier. Some experts commented on this very spitefully: Austrian skiing legend Franz Klammer, for example, accused Vonn of taking a "full shot" at her plan, while German Olympic champion Markus Wasmeier spoke of "taking the piss" in the fall.

Vonn thinks hatred and criticism harm the sport

"It always motivates me when someone tells me that I can't do something, that's how it's been my whole career," said Vonn. "But it was incredibly disappointing for me that people who were so successful in the sport were talking so negatively about me for no reason."

Wants to compete for medals again at the age of 40: Ski returnee Lindsey Vonn. Marco Trovati/AP/dpa

She has also returned to racing to inspire and encourage others, such as girls and women. "Besides, I'm not hurting anyone." All the negative comments hurt the sport, Vonn emphasized and said in the direction of her critics: "It was disappointing, but honestly more a reflection of them and their insecurities than of me."

Great expectations for Garmisch

The former overall World Cup winner, two-time World Champion and 2010 Olympic Champion recently astounded with two top 6 finishes in St. Anton. In Cortina d'Ampezzo, where she celebrated twelve of her 82 World Cup victories, she then missed out on top placings due to a skiing error in the downhill and a fall in the super-G.

She wants to do better this weekend in Garmisch - Vonn has already won eight speed races in the Bavarian winter sports resort. However, she is not promising too much ahead of the downhill on Saturday (10.15 am) and the super-G on Sunday (11.00 am). "Of course my expectations are high because I know what I can do," she said. "But I'm still tinkering with a lot of things and the first thing is to get better."

Being patient? "I'm not good at that at all"

Vonn's big goal is next year's Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo. By then, she wants to have made up for the huge training deficit compared to her rivals and found the perfect equipment. But she finds it difficult to be patient. "It's very hard, I'm not good at it at all. But hopefully I'm a bit older and a bit smarter in that respect."