Lindsey Vonn has a clear goal in mind: the 2026 Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Keystone

Lindsey Vonn has only just made her comeback - but she already knows when it should be over again. The American wants to continue her second career as an athlete for a maximum of one more season.

In February 2026, Cortina d'Ampezzo, one of her favorite courses, will host the women's Olympic alpine competitions. "I would never do it beyond that," said the 40-year-old in an interview with the AP news agency. "That would be a great way to end things once and for all. I hope I can make it there."

Vonn returned to the World Cup in St. Moritz in December after a break of almost six years. Despite this long absence and a partial prosthesis in her right knee, she impressed in her first races. Most recently, she narrowly missed out on the podium in St. Anton, finishing sixth in the downhill and fourth in the super-G.

Some observers believe that she is capable of this top three finish at the World Cup in Cortina this weekend. The 2010 Olympic champion and two-time world champion crashed in the first training run on Thursday, but said she only suffered a few scratches.

