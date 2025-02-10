Lindey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, here at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, are not racing the World Championships combined, but against each other. Picture: Keystone

Contrary to what was announced, Mikaela Shiffrin will be competing in the premiere of the team combined in Saalbach on Tuesday. But the dream duo with Lindsey Vonn will come to nothing.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Because Mikaela Shiffrin doesn't feel ready to start in the World Championship giant slalom on Thursday, the US American will now be skiing the team combined on Tuesday after all.

Surprisingly, however, Shiffrin is not teaming up with Lindsey Vonn, but with downhill world champion Breezy Johnson.

Vonn reacted to the decision on social media, expressing no surprise and writing: "I have always been supportive and respectful, and that will never change." Show more

So now it does. Contrary to her announcement a few days ago, Mikaela Shiffrin will represent the USA in the women's combined team event on Tuesday and will therefore take part in the World Championships in Saalbach earlier than expected. The 29-year-old actually wanted to skip the combined in order to concentrate on the technical disciplines after her injury break.

The rethink is no coincidence. Because: the planned giant slalom start on Thursday will not happen. Shiffrin does not yet feel ready for it after her injury break. "I still feel pretty far away at the moment. I'm working on some mental hurdles," Shiffrin explains on social media. "Admitting how scared I am of a discipline I loved so much just two months ago is deeply upsetting."

"It will be so cool to close this circle"

All the greater is the joy of competing in the team combined slalom instead. Surprisingly, however, Shiffrin will not be teaming up with Lindsey Vonn on Tuesday, but with Breezy Johnson.

"After she became downhill world champion, Breezy said that if I wanted to race the team combined, it would be an honor for her if we formed a duo," said Shiffrin. She and Johnson had been racing together since they were children. They have been friends and sometimes even roommates over the years. "It will be so cool to come full circle. What a journey she's been on," says Shiffrin.

Vonn reacts to the decision

Even before the World Championships, Lindsey Vonn was publicly flirting with a dream duo with Shiffrin. Shiffrin and above all the American coaches are not fulfilling her wish. Because Shiffrin makes it clear: "I would be happy and grateful to work with any of my incredible speed teammates - and our coaches have now told us that Breezy and I will be competing as a team for the event."

Vonn's reaction is not long in coming: "I've always been a team player and support my team no matter what. I'm not surprised by the decisions that have been made, but at least it's now clear that it wasn't my decision," the 40-year-old wrote on social media.

Instead, the 2010 Olympic champion will be competing alongside AJ Hurt. "I've always been supportive and respectful, and that will never change."

Always been a team player and I support my team no matter what. I’m not surprised by the decisions made but at least now it’s clear that it’s not my decision. I have always been supportive and respectful and that will never change. Go 🇺🇸💪🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 10, 2025

Videos from the department