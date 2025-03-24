Lindsey Vonn celebrates second place in Sun Valley. KEYSTONE

Lindsey Vonn finishes second behind Lara Gut-Behrami in the Sun Valley super-G. At 40, the US American is now clearly the oldest female podium racer in history.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Gut-Behrami wins the Super-G in Sun Valley with a lead of over a second.

Second place goes to 40-year-old Lindsey Vonn, who is back on the podium 2565 days after her last podium finish.

The US-American is happy that she has shown her critics: "It was a tough season where people said I couldn't do it, that I was too old, that I wasn't good enough anymore. I think I showed everyone." Show more

Lara Gut-Behrami writes the big story of the women's super-G at the season finale in Sun Valley. The Swiss skier dominated the race, winning by 1.29 seconds and claiming her sixth career super-G globe. A record - no one has ever won six Super-G globes before, neither in the women's nor the men's event.

But the woman who was best able to keep up with Gut-Behrami in Sun Valley also made history: Lindsey Vonn. At 40 years old, the US American is now clearly the oldest podium racer in history. The old record was held by Austrian Alexandra Meissnitzer, who was 34 years old in the 2007/08 season when she finished third in the Bormio super-G.

It was Vonn's 137th podium finish in her 408th World Cup race. Number 136 was a long time ago: it was in Are in March 2018. 2565 days ago, to be precise. In the SRF interview after the race, the US American said of her podium finish in her home race: "It's perfect, it couldn't be better."

Reckoning with the critics

The 40-year-old explains that she had not managed to show a good run from top to bottom so far this season. After her race, Vonn sank into the snow in the finish area and shed tears of joy. When asked about this, she explained: "I've always believed in myself, but not everyone has. And not everyone supported me. It just makes me happy that I was able to ski the way I know I can. Now everyone knows what I'm capable of."

Her path was not an easy one and her motivation was always her love of skiing. That has always been her answer. But not only that: "This podium place today is also an answer." This answer is directed above all at the many critics who accompanied her comeback: "It was a tough season in which people said I couldn't do it, that I was too old, that I wasn't good enough anymore. I think I showed everyone."

The podium finish is also important on the way to the Olympic Games, which will take place in Cortina in 2026: "I now know that I'm on the right track. I have the speed. I know that I can stand on the podium. That's no longer a question." Vonn also explained that she now knows she can be there next season. She will also work hard in the summer to be even better. Vonn will be 41 years old at the 2026 Olympics. Even her biggest critics should know by now that she is capable of anything there too.

