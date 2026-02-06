Lindsey Vonn is skiing fast even with a knee brace. IMAGO/Imagn Images

After the first training session on Thursday was canceled, the women are allowed to test on the Olympic course in Cortina for the first time on Friday. The Swiss women lose a lot of time to Jacqueline Wiles' best time.

Luca Betschart

One week after her momentous crash, Lindsey Vonn has successfully completed the first Olympic training session. The American, who by her own account is competing with a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee, showed a solid run on the Tofana course in Cortina d'Ampezzo without taking too many risks. Afterwards she was satisfied.

The Swiss women, on the other hand, all had problems with the soft piste conditions and the sometimes difficult visibility.

After the first training session on Thursday was canceled due to snowfall, the weather also made Friday complicated. After just five racers, training had to be interrupted for a long time due to dense fog. In addition, the first starters reported that the course was very challenging in places, whereupon it was reworked.

Waiting time with goofing around, dice games and dancing

The riders passed the waiting time at the start in different ways. While some tried to stay focused, the TV cameras caught the Swiss women playing the dice game 'Yahtzee'.

Suter & Co. playing dice. Screenshot SRF

Meanwhile, the Americans were goofing around and playing on their cell phones before the five US athletes even performed a dance choreography. Even Vonn, with her bad knee, joined in.

Return to the slopes seven days after a serious fall

The 41-year-old had already presented herself in a good mood in the morning. She posted a photo of herself at the start on Instagram and wrote: "Nothing makes me happier! Nobody would have believed that I would be here... But I made it! I'm here, I'm smiling, and no matter what happens, I know how happy I am. I'm not going to let this opportunity pass me by."

As clearly the best downhill racer of the winter so far, Vonn has slipped into the role of favorite for the Olympics in recent weeks. Most recently in Crans-Montana, however, she crashed in the downhill dress rehearsal for the Winter Games. This week she announced that she had torn the cruciate ligament in her left knee. However, she will still be competing with a special splint.

Standings after the top 30

Blanc under difficult conditions The 21-year-old loses a lot of time on the soft track. In the end, Blanc is 2.5 seconds behind.

Gauche with a good run The Frenchwoman keeps up with Wiles for a long time, but loses some time at the bottom.

Schmitt loses almost 4 seconds The Swiss skier continuously loses time on every part of the course. She can certainly do more in the race.

Durrer loses a lot of time The substitute skier wants to push herself for the team combined. In terms of time, this was not the case with a gap of almost 3 seconds.

Wiles takes the lead The US-American skied strongly at the top and bottom. That's a bit of an announcement.

Flury doesn't step on the gas Her compatriot is also not taking the full risk and is almost 3 seconds behind.

Suter skis with little risk Suter also misses the approach at the top of the turn. Her ride doesn't look risky in other respects either. After a tactical run she is 2 seconds behind.

Delago with a big gap The Italian loses a lot of time. Also because the fog gets thicker at the top. At least she makes it safely to the finish.

The standings after 15 racers

Pirovano not yet confident everywhere The Italian is strong at the top and bottom, but loses out in the middle section.

Lie escapes a fall Lie loses her skis, but the Norwegian manages to avoid a fall.

Goggia with light and shade She loses a little time at the top. She makes up a lot of ground at the bottom and ends up 2 tenths behind.

Hütter skiing fast The Austrian also shows that she can be fast here. In the end she is 3 tenths behind.

Vonn without problems The US star skis cleanly even with a torn cruciate ligament and puts down a good run. It remains to be seen whether the test was successful for her knee. It seems to be working, at least she is at the finish.

Johnson strong Breezy Johnson really steps on the gas and has the best time in all the upper sectors. However, she still loses a little at the bottom.

Weidle-Winkelmann also misses the gate The German also misjudges the wave shortly after the start and misses a gate.

Puchner loses time The Austrian is skiing carefully in this visibility. The conditions are definitely not the same as before.

Emma Aicher misses a gate The German misses a gate after just a few seconds of skiing, after which she understandably takes it easy.

Swiss women pass the waiting time with Yahtzee Suter & Co. use the forced break to pass the time with the dice game Yahtzee.

Too much fog - training interrupted The fog has thickened in the middle section. Training is therefore currently interrupted. Training is due to resume at around 12.45 pm.

Ortlieb equalizes Her compatriot is the fastest at the top. The course seems to suit her well. At the halfway point she is already 7 tenths ahead of Rädler. She becomes more passive at the end. In the end she has the same time as Rädler.

Rädler takes the lead The Austrian is exactly as fast as Brignone at the halfway point of the race. She is a long way behind at the finish jump, but is able to stay on her skis and takes the lead by 7 tenths.

Brignone continues the training The Italian also misjudges after just a few seconds of skiing. Brignone later gets going better and is the first skier to finish.

Stuhec crashes Stuhec already has problems at the top. Later she even flies into the safety net. An unsuccessful day for the experienced Slovakian. The race is currently interrupted. But Stuhec can ski to the finish alone.

The start list

Hello and welcome to the live ticker of the first downhill training session for the women's Olympic downhill. Ilka Stuhec will open the training from 11.30 am. You can follow it live here. Show more

