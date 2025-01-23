  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Portrait of the ski star Wengen hero Rogentin: This style of music doesn't work at all

Patrick Lämmle

23.1.2025

In Wengen, Stefan Rogentin amazed everyone with 3rd place in the Super-G just a few days after a bad fall. The speed racer revealed a few personal things to blue Sport before the season.

23.01.2025, 14:00

23.01.2025, 14:44

Speed specialist Stefan Rogentin experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in Wengen. The man from Graubünden crashed heavily in the first training session, but was able to bring himself to compete in the super-G three days later. Despite the pain, he gritted his teeth and even achieved a sensational podium finish.

Rogentin about his horror crash.

Rogentin about his horror crash"I only saw the net in front of me that night with my eyes closed"

Before the start of the season, blue Sport caught up with the 30-year-old. In this portrait, Rogentin reveals which is the best hotel in the World Cup, what his fridge should never be without and what music he likes best.

More ski videos

More skiing

No tips for von Allmen?. Odermatt:

No tips for von Allmen?Odermatt: "I'm the one under the most pressure"

Two months after horror accident. Superstar Shiffrin makes her comeback before the World Championships

Two months after horror accidentSuperstar Shiffrin makes her comeback before the World Championships

Liberation in Kitzbühel?. Austria's men's team in crisis - skiing legend Hermann Maier voices harsh criticism

Liberation in Kitzbühel?Austria's men's team in crisis - skiing legend Hermann Maier voices harsh criticism

Comments on the Kitzbühel training. Svindal relies on the Swiss:

Comments on the Kitzbühel trainingSvindal relies on the Swiss: "I think Odermatt is still sleeping pretty well"

Streif claims two training victims. Schramm and Hacker seriously injured in Kitzbühel

Streif claims two training victimsSchramm and Hacker seriously injured in Kitzbühel