Portrait of the ski star Wengen hero Rogentin: This style of music doesn't work at all

In Wengen, Stefan Rogentin amazed everyone with 3rd place in the Super-G just a few days after a bad fall. The speed racer revealed a few personal things to blue Sport before the season.

Sandro Zappella

Speed specialist Stefan Rogentin experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in Wengen. The man from Graubünden crashed heavily in the first training session, but was able to bring himself to compete in the super-G three days later. Despite the pain, he gritted his teeth and even achieved a sensational podium finish.

Before the start of the season, blue Sport caught up with the 30-year-old. In this portrait, Rogentin reveals which is the best hotel in the World Cup, what his fridge should never be without and what music he likes best.

