"Maybe that's the secret of my success" Wengen winner Franzoni relies on this retro trick

Sandro Zappella

16.1.2026

Franzoni poses after his Wengen victory - still with a nose plaster.
Franzoni poses after his Wengen victory - still with a nose plaster.
IMAGO/Italy Photo Press

A breath of fresh air and old accessories in the ski circus: Wengen winner Giovanni Franzoni relies on a nose plaster - a relic from football in the 90s. He himself laughingly calls it the secret of his success.

16.01.2026, 19:15

16.01.2026, 19:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Giovanni Franzoni surprisingly wins the super-G in Wengen and causes a stir with a nose plaster.
  • The nose plaster, once popular in the 90s, is supposed to help him with breathing problems - and could be a lucky charm, according to Franzoni.
  • Team-mate Dominik Paris joked about wearing the plaster too, but then decided against it.
Show more

The nose plaster experienced a real hype in the 1990s - especially in professional football. At the time, it was considered performance-enhancing because it was said to improve oxygen supply.

The face of the nose plaster: Olaf Marschall in the Kaiserslautern jersey in 1998.
The face of the nose plaster: Olaf Marschall in the Kaiserslautern jersey in 1998.
picture alliance / Arne Dedert/dpa

When scientists later exposed this effect as a myth, the patch largely disappeared from the scene. Recently, however, it has made a surprising comeback, including in the Champions League.

The comeback of the nose patch. The mumbo jumbo from the 90s is back in professional football

The comeback of the nose patchThe mumbo jumbo from the 90s is back in professional football

A new lucky charm

Now the nose plaster is also prominent in skiing: Thanks to the surprising Wengen winner Giovanni Franzoni. The Italian starts the Super-G with the number 1, has a strong race and takes his place in the leader's box.

Marco Odermatt congratulates Franzoni in the leader's box on his dream run.
Marco Odermatt congratulates Franzoni in the leader's box on his dream run.
screenshot: srf

Because no one else is faster, the 24-year-old stays there. The TV camera catches Franzoni just as often. And something immediately catches the eye: The winner is wearing a nose patch. Is Franzoni taking his cue from the footballers of old - or is there more to it than that? blue News asks in the finish area. Franzoni explains: "I sometimes struggle to breathe through my nose, that's why I used it."

Because he was already the fastest in the first training session with his nose plaster, he joked with teammate Dominik Paris: "He said that if I was also the fastest in the second training session, he would also use a nose plaster - but he didn't," Franzoni explains with a laugh.

Perhaps Paris will rely on the lucky charm for tomorrow's downhill after all, as he was eliminated in the super-G, while nose plaster Franzoni raced to victory. The debutant World Cup winner explains: "It's crazy, maybe that's my secret to being fast. I hope it continues to bring me luck."

His good friend died in September. The moving story of Wengen winner Giovanni Franzoni

His good friend died in SeptemberThe moving story of Wengen winner Giovanni Franzoni

