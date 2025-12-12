  1. Residential Customers
This is where the Swiss women stay What a hotel has to organize when the ski stars come

Sandro Zappella

12.12.2025

Three World Cup races, one exclusive hotel: blue Sport shows what it takes to make Swiss-Ski feel at home in the hotel in St. Moritz.

12.12.2025, 08:15

What does a hotel actually have to do to accommodate World Cup skiers? This is precisely the question that blue Sport investigated in St. Moritz, where three speed races are taking place this weekend. The Swiss team is staying at the Hotel Cervus, and owner Beat Buff explains that he is expecting a lot of work these days, but also a relaxed week.

For the Swiss-Ski delegation, which consists of around 40 skiers, staff and service personnel, some criteria are particularly valuable. Beat Tschuor, Head Coach Women at Swiss-Ski, says: "They provide us with a chef, we have exclusive use of the hotel and therefore enough space to work."

Find out exactly what the Swiss team hotel looks like, who has the right to a single room and where the athletes relax in the video above.

