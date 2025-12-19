  1. Residential Customers
"Had a good guardian angel" What Franjo von Allmen says after his spectacular crash

Patrick Lämmle

19.12.2025

Franjo von Allmen, second in the downhill on Thursday, wants to attack the best time of the previous day's winner Marco Odermatt in the super-G. But his run ends prematurely after a spectacular crash.

19.12.2025, 12:46

19.12.2025, 12:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Franjo von Allmen crashes spectacularly in the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden.
  • Everything is "okay so far", says the 24-year-old.
  • For von Allmen it is already the second crash this season.
Show more

Franjo von Allmen is 3 hundredths faster than the leading Marco Odermatt at the first split time. A second split time is not recorded because the 24-year-old loses his balance on a jump and crashes spectacularly. Von Allmen is only on the snow for a short time, however, because after a turn he is already back on his skis and skis carefully down the mountain.

A few minutes later, von Allmen personally gives the all-clear in an interview with SRF: "Everything's okay so far, I had a good guardian angel." It's never a nice feeling when you realize in the air that things aren't going well. "But it's absolutely my own fault. I skied badly on the jump. That was the obvious consequence," said the fallen skier.

