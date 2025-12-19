Franjo von Allmen, second in the downhill on Thursday, wants to attack the best time of the previous day's winner Marco Odermatt in the super-G. But his run ends prematurely after a spectacular crash.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Franjo von Allmen crashes spectacularly in the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden.

Everything is "okay so far", says the 24-year-old.

For von Allmen it is already the second crash this season. Show more

Franjo von Allmen is 3 hundredths faster than the leading Marco Odermatt at the first split time. A second split time is not recorded because the 24-year-old loses his balance on a jump and crashes spectacularly. Von Allmen is only on the snow for a short time, however, because after a turn he is already back on his skis and skis carefully down the mountain.

A few minutes later, von Allmen personally gives the all-clear in an interview with SRF: "Everything's okay so far, I had a good guardian angel." It's never a nice feeling when you realize in the air that things aren't going well. "But it's absolutely my own fault. I skied badly on the jump. That was the obvious consequence," said the fallen skier.

Von Allmen already crashed in Beaver Creek

For von Allmen, who finished second behind Odermatt in the downhill on Thursday, it is not the first crash this season. In the Beaver Creek super-G, he flew into the net after an inside skiing mistake and suffered a painful shin contusion.