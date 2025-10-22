Lara Gut-Behrami (left) and Mikaela Shiffrin have often stood next to each other on the World Cup podium in the past. Picture: Keystone

Mikaela Shiffrin talks about Lara Gut-Behrami's impressive career shortly before the start of the season and reveals what she thinks of the Ticino native's announced retirement.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new ski season kicks off on Saturday. The women kick things off with the giant slalom in Sölden.

For Lara Gut-Behrami, it will be the last season of her career. "It's crazy, Lara just stops," says Shiffrin when asked about her long-time rival, adding: "You wish it wasn't so abrupt."

The US-American herself can imagine continuing to ski until the 2030 Olympic Games. Show more

101 World Cup victories, five major crystal globes and eight World Championship gold medals - Mikaela Shiffrin has won everything there is to win in alpine skiing. But that doesn't mean she's had enough. "I know what it takes to be really successful. And that's what I want more than anything," says the US American, declaring war on the competition shortly before the start of the season.

One of Shiffrin's toughest rivals is Lara Gut-Behrami, who is facing her last World Cup winter before retiring at the end of the season. "I am so happy for Lara that she has been able to celebrate so many successes, especially in recent years," says Shiffrin in Blick.

Shiffrin is particularly impressed by how the Swiss racer has managed to return to the top of the world after tearing her cruciate ligament in 2017: "Lara has managed to come back and be even stronger. It's wonderful that she was able to make such a mark on skiing."

"Lara simply stops"

Shiffrin finds it all the more regrettable that this season will be the last time she can compete with the 48-time World Cup winner. "It's crazy, Lara just stops. It's a shame that it has to end like this. You wish it wasn't so abrupt," says Shiffrin, adding: "But it will be the same for me - in probably not too many years."

However, Shiffrin can imagine continuing to ski until the 2030 Olympic Games. Unlike Gut-Behrami, she is considering not skiing all her disciplines at the end of her career. She is already giving up all downhill races this winter.

"In recent years, I've always thought that when I stop, I'll stop completely. But now I'm thinking about what would happen if I followed a more conservative plan, with fewer disciplines," explains Shiffrin. "That would give me more time to discover other things in life. There are some options for the future, but I'll worry about that a little later."

